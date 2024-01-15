en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kieran Culkin’s Unexpected Speech Wins Hearts at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Kieran Culkin’s Unexpected Speech Wins Hearts at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

In a night of glamour and accolades at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Kieran Culkin walked away with the award for TV’s Favorite Dramatic Actor. His triumph was for his role in the acclaimed HBO drama ‘Succession,’ where he portrayed the character of Roman Roy. The victory, marking his third Critics’ Choice nomination for the final season of ‘Succession’, came on the heels of his 2024 Golden Globe award win for Best Actor.

An Unexpected Speech and a Funny Anecdote

Uncharacteristically, his acceptance speech took a humorous turn when he shared an unexpected anecdote about his wife, Jazz Charton, and co-star Sarah Snook. The story revolved around the pair plucking a painful hair from his ear just before he ascended the stage. This amusing tale replaced his prepared speech, eliciting laughter from the audience. Culkin also used his platform to appreciate the camera crew of ‘Succession,’ with a particular shoutout to the camera operators.

‘Succession’ Emerges Triumphant

‘Succession’ was not only victorious with Culkin’s win. The show itself won the award for best drama series. Sarah Snook, Culkin’s on-screen sister and real-life ear hair plucker, also scooped up the Best Actress in a Drama Series award. The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, earned five nominations at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, with Jeremy Strong and Matthew MacFadyen also receiving nods for their performances.

Stiff Competition and Notable Nominations

Although Culkin emerged as the winner, he faced stiff competition from a roster of talented actors. Nominees included Tom Hiddleston for his portrayal of Loki in the Disney series ‘Loki,’ Timothy Olyphant for his reprised role as Raylan Givens in ‘Justified: City Primeval,’ Pedro Pascal for ‘The Last of Us,’ and Ramon Rodriguez for ‘Will Trent.’ The Disney series ‘Loki,’ which saw Hiddleston and his co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Sophia Di Martino also receiving nominations, was in the running for best drama series, as was ‘The Last of Us,’ set to premiere its second season in 2025.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

