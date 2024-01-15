Kieran Culkin’s Unexpected Speech Marks 2024 Critics Choice Awards

At the heart of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Kieran Culkin, known for his role in HBO’s hit series ‘Succession’, delivered an unexpected and humorous speech that became one of the night’s most memorable moments. Culkin, who bagged the award for best dramatic acting, recounted a rather amusing incident that occurred just before he stepped onto the stage.

Ear Hair Incident Steals the Spotlight

In what could only be described as a unique pre-award ritual, Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton, and co-star, Sarah Snook, took it upon themselves to pluck a troublesome hair from his ear. The act, although painful, left Culkin in a state of disorientation, causing him to forget his planned remarks. Instead, he used his acceptance speech to heap praises on the camera crew of ‘Succession’, a testament to his quick thinking and innate charm.

Succession’s Success at the Critics Choice Awards

Culkin’s exceptional portrayal of Roman Roy in the final season of ‘Succession’ had already earned him a 2024 Golden Globe Award. The Critics Choice Award solidifies his standing as one of the most compelling actors of his time. The show itself, a gripping portrayal of power struggles within the Roy family, also received the award for the best drama series, further cementing its place in the annals of television history.

Other Notable Mentions

While ‘Succession’ undoubtedly stole the limelight, the ceremony was also a celebration of other notable performances and series. This included Tom Hiddleston’s captivating portrayal of Loki, Timothy Olyphant’s return to ‘Justified’ in ‘Justified: City Primeval’, Pedro Pascal’s compelling role in ‘The Last of Us’, and Ramon Rodriguez’s stirring performance in ‘Will Trent’. ‘The Last of Us’ also confirmed the premiere of its eagerly awaited second season in 2025.