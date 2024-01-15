en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kieran Culkin’s Unexpected Speech Marks 2024 Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Kieran Culkin’s Unexpected Speech Marks 2024 Critics Choice Awards

At the heart of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Kieran Culkin, known for his role in HBO’s hit series ‘Succession’, delivered an unexpected and humorous speech that became one of the night’s most memorable moments. Culkin, who bagged the award for best dramatic acting, recounted a rather amusing incident that occurred just before he stepped onto the stage.

Ear Hair Incident Steals the Spotlight

In what could only be described as a unique pre-award ritual, Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton, and co-star, Sarah Snook, took it upon themselves to pluck a troublesome hair from his ear. The act, although painful, left Culkin in a state of disorientation, causing him to forget his planned remarks. Instead, he used his acceptance speech to heap praises on the camera crew of ‘Succession’, a testament to his quick thinking and innate charm.

Succession’s Success at the Critics Choice Awards

Culkin’s exceptional portrayal of Roman Roy in the final season of ‘Succession’ had already earned him a 2024 Golden Globe Award. The Critics Choice Award solidifies his standing as one of the most compelling actors of his time. The show itself, a gripping portrayal of power struggles within the Roy family, also received the award for the best drama series, further cementing its place in the annals of television history.

Other Notable Mentions

While ‘Succession’ undoubtedly stole the limelight, the ceremony was also a celebration of other notable performances and series. This included Tom Hiddleston’s captivating portrayal of Loki, Timothy Olyphant’s return to ‘Justified’ in ‘Justified: City Primeval’, Pedro Pascal’s compelling role in ‘The Last of Us’, and Ramon Rodriguez’s stirring performance in ‘Will Trent’. ‘The Last of Us’ also confirmed the premiere of its eagerly awaited second season in 2025.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Emma Stone Triumphs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards witnessed a stellar performance by Emma Stone, as she clinched the Best Actress award for her role as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’. Stone, in her acceptance speech, conveyed her surprise and gratitude, humorously noting that she’s learning to detach herself from critics’ opinions despite triumphing at an event
Emma Stone Triumphs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Actor Jeremy Allen White Triumphs at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
7 mins ago
Actor Jeremy Allen White Triumphs at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Stars Graced 'The Traitors Experience' in Los Angeles
7 mins ago
Stars Graced 'The Traitors Experience' in Los Angeles
'Oppenheimer' Reigns Supreme at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
4 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Reigns Supreme at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Chelsea Handler Dazzles as Host of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
6 mins ago
Chelsea Handler Dazzles as Host of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Angela Bassett Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards: A Reflection on Her Legacy
7 mins ago
Angela Bassett Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards: A Reflection on Her Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
58 seconds
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
2 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
2 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
3 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
3 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
4 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
4 mins
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
4 mins
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
4 mins
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
28 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app