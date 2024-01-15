Kieran Culkin of ‘Succession’ Wins Best Actor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Kieran Culkin of HBO’s Succession took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. During his acceptance speech, he shared a humorous anecdote about his wife, Jazz Charton, and co-star Sarah Snook plucking an unwelcome hair from his ear just before gracing the stage.

A Personal Anecdote Shared

This light-hearted moment was an unexpected detour from his planned speech, which Culkin used to underscore the underappreciated work of the camera crew on Succession. This moment of levity brought a smile to the audience, making it a memorable highlight of the evening.

Succession’s Night of Triumph

Culkin’s co-stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Matthew MacFadyen were also nominated, with Snook clinching the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Succession, which has garnered multiple nominations throughout its run, was awarded the Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Series.

A Night of Nominations

Other nominees in the fray for TV’s most coveted prize of the night included Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, famously known for his portrayal of the eponymous character. Tim Olyphant made a return to his Emmy-nominated role as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval. The Last of Us, a series adaptation of a popular videogame, was in the race for the best drama series, with its much-anticipated second season set to premiere in 2025. ABC’s crime drama Will Trent, featuring Ramon Rodríguez, also earned a nomination.