Kieran Culkin Claims Best Dramatic Actor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Kieran Culkin, known for his role in HBO’s ‘Succession,’ claimed the award for TV’s favorite dramatic actor at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. His acceptance speech was humorously derailed when he recounted an incident involving his wife, Jazz Charton, and co-star Sarah Snook, who plucked a painful hair from his ear. Culkin, not forgetting the team behind the scenes, lauded the camera crew of ‘Succession’ for their exceptional work.

The Glittering Achievements of ‘Succession’

Culkin’s riveting portrayal of Roman Roy in ‘Succession’ had already won him a Golden Globe Award. His performance in the final season of the series was not the only one recognized. His co-stars, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Matthew MacFadyen, were also nominated for their performances. Snook, with her compelling performance, bagged the award for the best drama actress. The critically acclaimed ‘Succession’ was also nominated for the coveted best drama series award.

Competing in the Arena of Talent

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards was a showcase of talent, with nominations spanning various genres and platforms. Among the nominees were Tom Hiddleston for ‘Loki,’ Timothy Olyphant for ‘Justified: City Primeval,’ Pedro Pascal for ‘The Last of Us,’ and Ramon Rodriguez for ‘Will Trent.’ Hiddleston’s portrayal of the trickster god Loki stood out, with his co-stars also earning nominations and the show itself being nominated for the best drama series.

Looking Forward to Future Seasons

Olyphant reprised his role as Raylan Givens in ‘Justified: City Primeval,’ a return to the original ‘Justified’ series. Pascal starred in the adaptation of ‘The Last of Us,’ which is eagerly anticipating its second season premiere in 2025. Rodriguez was recognized for his role in the crime drama ‘Will Trent,’ which he described as a series with heart and humor.

Jeremy Strong‘s portrayal of Kendall Roy over four seasons of ‘Succession’ has earned him three Critics Choice nominations since the show’s debut. Culkin’s win at the Critics Choice Awards is a testament to the enduring appeal and quality of ‘Succession,’ as the show continues to captivate audiences with its complex characters and gripping narrative.