Kiefer Sutherland's Cinematic Favorites: Spotlight on 'Don't Look Now'

Renowned actor Kiefer Sutherland has recently divulged his top five favorite films, with the influential movie 'Don't Look Now' at the helm. An illustrious figure in Hollywood, Sutherland's acting portfolio is rich, embodying roles from the iconic Jack Bauer in '24' to impactful performances in 'Stand by Me', 'A Few Good Men', 'A Time to Kill', and 'Melancholia'. Yet, it is within his personal cinematic preferences where we glimpse the profound influence of cinema on the actor.

A Family Affair

Interestingly, 'Don't Look Now', a 1973 thriller, features Sutherland's father, Donald Sutherland, in a significant role. This connection extends beyond mere familial ties, as the film plays an instrumental part in shaping Kiefer Sutherland's understanding and appreciation of cinema. The movie's exploration of grief and mourning, coupled with innovative editing techniques, provides a rich tapestry of storytelling that resonates with Sutherland.

Don't Look Now: A Cinematic Gem

Directed by Nicolas Roeg and co-starring Julie Christie, 'Don't Look Now' is adapted from a short story by Daphne du Maurier. Set against the eerie backdrop of Venice, the film unfolds the narrative of a grieving couple plagued by strange occurrences following the tragic death of their daughter. Lauded for its potent depiction of grief and its revolutionary editing, 'Don't Look Now' has cemented its status as a British horror classic.

Kiefer Sutherland: An Avid Movie Fan

Despite his colossal success on screen, Kiefer Sutherland maintains his enthusiasm as a fervent movie fan. His choice of 'Don't Look Now' among his top films underscores his keen eye for cinematic brilliance and his deep-rooted love for the art. It's a testament not only to his own indelible impact on the industry but also the enduring legacy of his acting family.