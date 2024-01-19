Kidz Bop Live 2024 to Launch Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Series

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair has officially announced Kidz Bop Live 2024 as the inaugural act for its prestigious Grandstand concert series. The family-oriented music event, set to take place on Labor Day, September 2, 2024, will provide an afternoon of entertainment with performances beginning at 3 p.m.

Advertisment

The Kidz Bop Phenomenon

Kidz Bop, a well-recognized brand under the Concord music label, has carved a niche in the music industry by covering contemporary pop hits with performances by children. Known for its engaging approach to hit music, Kidz Bop targets a young audience, providing a platform for kids to enjoy current chart-topping songs in a kid-friendly format. The brand has recorded impressive commercial feats, with over 24 million albums sold and more than 11 billion streams accumulated. While their reach is global, with music recorded in five different languages, their impact is deeply personal, resonating with children across the world.

Ticket Information and Other Details

Advertisment

Tickets for the concert, ranging from $24 to $47, will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 26. Presale opportunities will be open for fan club members beginning on January 23, and a Spotify presale will take place on January 24. Those interested in securing tickets can do so either through etix.com or by phone.

Looking Forward to the Grandstand Series

The Minnesota State Fair, fondly termed the '2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together,' will make additional Grandstand artist announcements in the run-up to the event's kickoff on August 22. Fair attendees are encouraged to sign up for the Fair's e-news to stay abreast of concert updates. As per the beloved State Fair tradition, the Grandstand series will culminate with a dazzling fireworks display at 9 p.m. on September 2. Pre-fair admission tickets are currently available at discounted rates, allowing attendees to plan their visit to this Minnesota staple event.