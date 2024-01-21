Kidz Bop Appeals to Younger Audiences with Clean Version of The Weeknd's 'Popular'

In a commendable move, Kidz Bop, known for its family-friendly music, has unveiled a more suitable version of The Weeknd's 2023 chartbuster, "Popular." The track, featuring a cameo by Playboi Carti and an added verse from Madonna, is a part of The Idol soundtrack. The newer, cleaner lyrics are a refreshing change from the original, making it more accessible for younger audiences.

Embracing Clean Lyrics

The modified version of "Popular" has been well-received, particularly within the Hip Hop community. This positive response stands in stark contrast to a recent controversial viral video that depicted young girls dancing to explicit content from Drake & Sexyy Red's "Rich Baby Daddy."

Dee-1's Call for Responsibility

Rapper and social activist Dee-1 has publicly criticized the video, calling on fans and artists alike to refrain from supporting or promoting such music. He emphasized the importance of being mindful of the content children are exposed to, sparking a conversation on responsible music production and consumption.

Playboi Carti's New Release

Amidst these developments, Playboi Carti remains musically active. On January 16, 2024, he released a new track and video, "Eviljordan," through his Opium label. The song, produced by Cardo and Johnny Juliano, showcases Carti's unique style. The visuals, set in Carti's mansion, offer a glimpse of his distinct personal and musical tastes, further cementing his place in the music industry.