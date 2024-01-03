Kid Venom: Origins – A New Spin on the Venomverse

Stepping out of the shadows of the Spider-Verse, a new hero treads the line between the ordinary and the extraordinary. Kid Venom: Origins, a miniseries spun out of the Death of the Venomverse series, introduces the world to a unique Venom variant – Kid Venom. This character, first glimpsed in the Venomverse saga, is now presented with an origin story set in the year 977, an amalgamation of Japanese Oni folklore and a different breed of Symbiote called a Clinter.

Unveiling Kid Venom

Intended for a younger audience and manga enthusiasts, Kid Venom: Origins features a wide-eyed child protagonist, brimming with a noble desire to combat malevolence. The narrative of the first issue is ingeniously structured around two scenes: a combat with an Oni and the immediate aftermath. A potential main villain is subtly hinted at, but the details remain sparse, promising a narrative bonanza in the subsequent issues.

Artistry in Kid Venom: Origins

The tantalizing artwork by Taigami amplifies the appeal of the series. Taigami’s dynamic use of angles, judicious management of white space, and dramatic effects such as Kid Venom depicted in a blood-spitting scene, contribute to the narrative’s unique allure. The vibrant color work by GURU-eFX complements the high-paced fight scenes, reminiscent of popular anime, creating a visually stimulating reading experience.

Kid Venom: Origins – A Promising Debut

Despite the brevity of the first issue, it effectively sets the stage for an exciting new interpretation of the Venom character. By cleverly combining elements of Japanese Oni lore with a distinctive Symbiote variant, Kid Venom: Origins is anticipated to captivate its target audience. With the full four parts of KID VENOM from DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE available in one issue, and a glimpse at the future of KID VENOM, the series promises a thrilling journey.