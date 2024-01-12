en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’: A Potential Rap Feud Brews Between ASAP Rocky and Drake?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’: A Potential Rap Feud Brews Between ASAP Rocky and Drake?

Speculation is rife in the world of rap music as fans interpret lyrics from Kid Cudi’s new album ‘Insano’ as a veiled attack on Drake by guest rapper ASAP Rocky. The focal point of this conjecture is a line in the track ‘WOW,’ where ASAP Rocky raps, “These n***as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.” This reference to a stomach issue has been linked to Drake’s own mention of such a problem in 2023, sparking a wave of speculation about a potential rap feud.

A Triad of Interconnected Relationships

The underpinnings of this possible discord lie in the rappers’ shared history with pop icon Rihanna. Rihanna was in a relationship with Drake in 2016, and has since moved on to a relationship with ASAP Rocky. Drake’s lyrics in his song ‘Fear Of Heights’ suggest he has moved past the relationship, but his continued references to it indicate otherwise.

Interpreting Lyrics: An Art in Itself

While deciphering rap lyrics is often a game of interpretation, the connections being drawn by fans between these artists’ lyrics and their intertwined pasts add weight to the speculation. However, it’s important to note that none of the involved parties have confirmed any feud or conflict.

Insano: A Collaborative Effort

Amidst this conjecture, it’s also worth acknowledging the collaborative nature of Kid Cudi’s new album ‘Insano.’ The album features numerous guest artists, including ASAP Rocky, and follows his previous release ‘Entergalactic.’ Whether or not it serves as a battleground for a rap feud remains to be seen.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
As the city of New York prepares to embrace the chill of winter, the art and design scene is set to bask in the warmth of celebration. The Winter Show, an esteemed fair showcasing art, antiques, and design, commemorates its 70th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in its long-standing commitment to enriching and
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
21 Savage Unveils 'American Dream' Album and Film Amidst Personal Triumphs
6 mins ago
21 Savage Unveils 'American Dream' Album and Film Amidst Personal Triumphs
Holly Willoughby Breaks Social Media Silence, Prepping for 'Dancing On Ice' Return
7 mins ago
Holly Willoughby Breaks Social Media Silence, Prepping for 'Dancing On Ice' Return
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
4 mins ago
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
4 mins ago
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Nigeria's Creative Sector Gets a Boost: President Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Agencies
5 mins ago
Nigeria's Creative Sector Gets a Boost: President Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Agencies
Latest Headlines
World News
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
49 seconds
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
1 min
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
2 mins
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
4 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
4 mins
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
4 mins
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
5 mins
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
6 mins
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
6 mins
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app