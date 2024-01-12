Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’: A Potential Rap Feud Brews Between ASAP Rocky and Drake?

Speculation is rife in the world of rap music as fans interpret lyrics from Kid Cudi’s new album ‘Insano’ as a veiled attack on Drake by guest rapper ASAP Rocky. The focal point of this conjecture is a line in the track ‘WOW,’ where ASAP Rocky raps, “These n***as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.” This reference to a stomach issue has been linked to Drake’s own mention of such a problem in 2023, sparking a wave of speculation about a potential rap feud.

A Triad of Interconnected Relationships

The underpinnings of this possible discord lie in the rappers’ shared history with pop icon Rihanna. Rihanna was in a relationship with Drake in 2016, and has since moved on to a relationship with ASAP Rocky. Drake’s lyrics in his song ‘Fear Of Heights’ suggest he has moved past the relationship, but his continued references to it indicate otherwise.

Interpreting Lyrics: An Art in Itself

While deciphering rap lyrics is often a game of interpretation, the connections being drawn by fans between these artists’ lyrics and their intertwined pasts add weight to the speculation. However, it’s important to note that none of the involved parties have confirmed any feud or conflict.

Insano: A Collaborative Effort

Amidst this conjecture, it’s also worth acknowledging the collaborative nature of Kid Cudi’s new album ‘Insano.’ The album features numerous guest artists, including ASAP Rocky, and follows his previous release ‘Entergalactic.’ Whether or not it serves as a battleground for a rap feud remains to be seen.