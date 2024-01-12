en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kid Cudi: A Colossal Tribute in Paris and a Hint at Retirement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Kid Cudi: A Colossal Tribute in Paris and a Hint at Retirement

In a grand gesture to mark the release of his new album ‘Insano’, a towering 10-meter statue of American rapper Kid Cudi has been unveiled at Place de la Bourse in central Paris. The monumental statue, embodying the artist in a chilling, messianic-demonic pose with red eyes and a luminous mouth, is seizing the gaze of spectators and tourists alike.

Album Release & Possible Retirement

Simultaneously, Kid Cudi has cast a spell over the music industry with a concert in Los Angeles celebrating the album’s release. The artist, known for his candid discourse on his mental health struggles, has also alluded to the possibility of withdrawing from his music career after fulfilling his current contract. This announcement has left his fans and the music world in a state of anticipation and speculation.

Expanding Horizons: Fashion & Screen

As well as making waves in the music industry, Kid Cudi has also carved out a niche in the fashion world. He is the creative director of Members of the Rage, a clothing brand, and is a recognized ambassador for Levi’s. These roles have allowed Cudi to extend his creative influence beyond music, transforming him into a multidimensional artist.

Upcoming Memoir & Animated Film

Adding another feather to his cap, Kid Cudi has announced the release of a memoir in 2024. This memoir promises an unfiltered glimpse into his life, further increasing the intrigue surrounding the artist. Not limiting himself to music, fashion, and literature, Cudi is also foraying into the world of animation, developing a Netflix film titled ‘Entergalactic’. His acting skills have already been showcased in the HBO series ‘We Are Who We Are’, proving his versatility as an artist.

Arts & Entertainment United States
