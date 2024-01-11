en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Fund Q Lazzarus Documentary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Fund Q Lazzarus Documentary

A wave of anticipation has swept over the music world with the announcement of a Kickstarter campaign to fund ‘Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus,’ a documentary detailing the life of the mysterious singer Q Lazzarus. The campaign, at the time of reporting, has raised $7,465 of its ambitious $100,000 target. The fund aims to cover expenses for music rights, post-production, and archival rights.

A Tribute to Q Lazzarus

Behind this endeavor is Eva Aridjis, a director, writer, and friend of Q Lazzarus, whose real name was Diane Luckey. Aridjis, driven by a deep commitment to honor her late friend, plans to bring Lazzarus’s stories and music to a wider audience. Q Lazzarus, an enigmatic figure in the music industry, gained popularity with the 1988 single ‘Goodbye Horses,’ featured in the 1991 film ‘Silence of the Lambs.’

Unveiling the Enigma

Lazzarus has been an enigma for decades, with her identity confirmed only as recently as 2018 via Twitter. Her journey from a taxi driver to a cult figure in the music industry is both intriguing and inspiring. She had a unique connection with filmmaker Jonathan Demme, which began when she was his taxi driver and led to her music being used in his films and her making cameo appearances.

The Journey Ahead

The project’s journey ahead promises to be exciting, with Dark Entries Records announcing plans to release a Q Lazzarus reissue in conjunction with the documentary. As Aridjis and her team strive to hit their fundraising target, the anticipation for the documentary and music reissue continues to grow, building on Q Lazzarus’s legacy and introducing her to a new generation of fans.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
The Choir of Taunton to Hold Charity Concert for Beneficiary Charities
The esteemed Choir of Taunton is readying to orchestrate an evening of musical enchantment, aimed at bolstering the noble causes of Charis Refugees and Somerset Supports Ukraine. The cherished venue, St James’ Church, will host this charity concert on February 17, with doors welcoming attendees from 7pm onwards. A Concert for a Cause Joint patrons,
The Choir of Taunton to Hold Charity Concert for Beneficiary Charities
Sundance Film Festival 2024: A Celebration of African American Talent and Voices
6 mins ago
Sundance Film Festival 2024: A Celebration of African American Talent and Voices
The Resurgence of Karen Nyame KG: From UK Funky to African Electronic Music
7 mins ago
The Resurgence of Karen Nyame KG: From UK Funky to African Electronic Music
Jodie Comer to Narrate Audiobook Adaptation of 'Prima Facie'
2 mins ago
Jodie Comer to Narrate Audiobook Adaptation of 'Prima Facie'
Bákayan to Illuminate Berlin's Music Scene with 'Fireflies' EP
3 mins ago
Bákayan to Illuminate Berlin's Music Scene with 'Fireflies' EP
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
4 mins ago
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
1 min
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
2 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
3 mins
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
4 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
4 mins
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
4 mins
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
7 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
7 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
7 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app