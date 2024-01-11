Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Fund Q Lazzarus Documentary

A wave of anticipation has swept over the music world with the announcement of a Kickstarter campaign to fund ‘Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus,’ a documentary detailing the life of the mysterious singer Q Lazzarus. The campaign, at the time of reporting, has raised $7,465 of its ambitious $100,000 target. The fund aims to cover expenses for music rights, post-production, and archival rights.

A Tribute to Q Lazzarus

Behind this endeavor is Eva Aridjis, a director, writer, and friend of Q Lazzarus, whose real name was Diane Luckey. Aridjis, driven by a deep commitment to honor her late friend, plans to bring Lazzarus’s stories and music to a wider audience. Q Lazzarus, an enigmatic figure in the music industry, gained popularity with the 1988 single ‘Goodbye Horses,’ featured in the 1991 film ‘Silence of the Lambs.’

Unveiling the Enigma

Lazzarus has been an enigma for decades, with her identity confirmed only as recently as 2018 via Twitter. Her journey from a taxi driver to a cult figure in the music industry is both intriguing and inspiring. She had a unique connection with filmmaker Jonathan Demme, which began when she was his taxi driver and led to her music being used in his films and her making cameo appearances.

The Journey Ahead

The project’s journey ahead promises to be exciting, with Dark Entries Records announcing plans to release a Q Lazzarus reissue in conjunction with the documentary. As Aridjis and her team strive to hit their fundraising target, the anticipation for the documentary and music reissue continues to grow, building on Q Lazzarus’s legacy and introducing her to a new generation of fans.