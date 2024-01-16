Khruangbin Announces Fourth Album 'A La Sala', Releases New Song

The Houston-based psychedelic jam band, Khruangbin, has officially announced their highly anticipated fourth album, 'A La Sala', scheduled for release on April 5. This marks the band's first major project in four years, displaying their ongoing presence in the indie music scene. The upcoming album will be made available to the public through the music label, Dead Oceans.

A Love International: A Sonic Journey

Accompanying the announcement of the album, Khruangbin has released a new song titled 'A Love International'. Staying true to their signature balmy and laidback sound, the song offers taut rhythms and delicately poised guitar lines, creating a hazy, sunset feel. The track is a testament to Khruangbin's ability to create a unique, immersive listening experience that takes the audience on a sonic journey.

Visual Narrative: The Companion Music Video

Complementing the song's atmosphere, a music video directed by Scott Dungate has also been released. The video portrays a story of young love on vacation, enhanced with a cast of vibrant supporting characters. The visual narrative beautifully aligns with the track's mood, further solidifying Khruangbin's identity as a band that delivers not just music, but full-fledged artistic experiences.

Khruangbin's Musical Evolution and Anticipation

'A La Sala' follows the band's last album 'Mordechai', which received a full five stars from NME and graced the publication's cover in 2020. The album was built from song fragments generated in soundchecks and off-stage epiphanies, capturing the band's organic musical evolution. It features 12 songs, including 'Fifteen Fifty-Three', 'May Ninth', and 'Ada Jean', and is the band's first full-length recorded without any additional collaborators. This album, combined with the new song, signals Khruangbin's continued impact on the indie music scene, and their distinct sound that has garnered them a dedicated following.