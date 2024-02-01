Khaby Lame's Acting Debut and Victoria Monet's Success Journey

Khaby Lame: From TikTok to Silver Screen

The most-followed content creator on TikTok, Khaby Lame is preparing to make a significant career leap as he transitions into the film industry. Lame is set to make his acting debut in the international spy comedy, '00Khaby', where he will portray a food delivery rider who is recruited by the CIA. This action-packed comedy will take him around the globe, marking Lame's first venture beyond the realm of TikTok and into the world of acting.

Delving Into New Territories

The English-language spy comedy will be set primarily in Italy, Lame's home country, while also featuring scenes from across the United States, Monte Carlo, Costa Azzurra, and Dubai. Along with this thrilling opportunity, Lame is also due to attend the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl as part of a marketing campaign. This involvement with high-profile events signifies Lame's growing influence beyond the digital sphere.

Victoria Monet's Journey

In a separate narrative, seven-time GRAMMY nominee Victoria Monet shared her journey to success with Variety. Monet, who has faced numerous obstacles and contemplated quitting multiple times, discussed the trials she faced in the music industry. Among the challenges she highlighted were the difficulties of being a Black woman in the music industry and her hesitance to publicly acknowledge her bisexuality due to societal stigmas and prejudices.

Monet referred to the rumored bisexuality of late singer Whitney Houston and the lack of freedom she experienced due to societal norms. This reference underscored her resolve to be open about her sexuality, both in her music and her personal life, a decision that reflects her courage and determination to overcome societal barriers.