en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Key Glock Excites Fans with ‘Let’s Go’ Short Film Teaser

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Key Glock Excites Fans with ‘Let’s Go’ Short Film Teaser

Tennessee’s own rap sensation, Key Glock, has set the music industry ablaze with the gripping teaser for his upcoming short film, ‘Let’s Go.’ The teaser, released on January 11, is a high-octane spectacle, fusing elements of action, drama, and music into a captivating preview that has fans eagerly awaiting the premiere on January 16.

A Glimpse into ‘Let’s Go’

The heart-thumping teaser unspools scenes that wouldn’t be out of place in a full-length action movie. It’s embellished with fast-paced fight sequences, deafening explosions, thrilling car chases, and the charismatic presence of actress Alix Capri, who plays Key Glock’s leading lady in the short film. This compelling sneak peek has resonated with Glock’s fan base, so much so that some have already hailed it as the ‘video of the year.’

‘Glockoma 2’ and the Genius of Going Solo

The track ‘Let’s Go’ is a standout from the deluxe edition of Key Glock’s album ‘Glockoma 2,’ which hit the shelves in June 2023. What set ‘Glockoma 2’ apart was Glock’s bold decision to exclude featured artists, making the album a solo venture. Glock recounted an incident where he offered a million dollars for a verse to a prominent artist who subsequently ghosted him. This experience, however, has not made him averse to collaborations.

Anticipating Key Glock and Tay Keith Collaboration

In fact, Glock has been intensely working with renowned producer Tay Keith. Their creative synergy has been fruitful, with Glock hinting at enough material to constitute a full project. Tay Keith, acknowledging the growing fan anticipation, has teased the potential release of this project on social media. This has further fueled speculations and kept fans on their toes, awaiting the next big offering from their beloved rap artist.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
In a ground-breaking move, Overwatch 2 is poised to revolutionize its ninth season with a significant competitive gameplay update. This pivot introduces a self-heal passive ability for Tank and Damage heroes, aligning them with the Support class, which currently enjoys this capability. A Step Towards Equilibrium The self-heal for Tank and Damage heroes will be
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
Birmingham Hippodrome's 'Jack and the Beanstalk': A Star-Studded Pantomime with Heart
17 mins ago
Birmingham Hippodrome's 'Jack and the Beanstalk': A Star-Studded Pantomime with Heart
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
18 mins ago
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
'Resident Alien' Returns for Season 3; Classic Hitchcock Episode Revisited
15 mins ago
'Resident Alien' Returns for Season 3; Classic Hitchcock Episode Revisited
Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of 'Tainted Love' in East Lancashire
16 mins ago
Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of 'Tainted Love' in East Lancashire
Multilingual Mushaira: A Celebration of Cultural Richness and Linguistic Diversity in Multan
16 mins ago
Multilingual Mushaira: A Celebration of Cultural Richness and Linguistic Diversity in Multan
Latest Headlines
World News
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
7 seconds
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
13 seconds
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
30 seconds
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
46 seconds
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
1 min
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
1 min
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
2 mins
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
3 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app