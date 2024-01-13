Kevin Tancharoen Explores New Horizons with ‘The Brothers Sun’ & Eyes Mortal Kombat Return

Acclaimed director Kevin Tancharoen, best known for his work on Mortal Kombat: Legacy, recently sat down with Heroic Hollywood to discuss his latest venture, The Brothers Sun. The Netflix series, which premiered on January 4, is swiftly gaining attention for its compelling narrative and strong cast. The story is a unique blend of food, fights, and family, centering around Charles ‘Chair Leg’ Sun, played by the talented Justin Chien. This character finds himself entwined with a Taiwanese triad in Los Angeles, offering a rich backdrop for a riveting tale of crime, loyalty, and culinary passion.

Passion for Mortal Kombat and Beyond

Tancharoen’s name is synonymous with the Mortal Kombat franchise, and during the interview, he expressed his deep-rooted affinity for the property. The director revealed that he would be open to returning to the Mortal Kombat universe if the conditions were conducive. His words have sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly await the potential of Tancharoen’s influence on future projects within the franchise.

A Connection with Oren Uziel and Spider-Man Noir

Among the various topics Tancharoen touched on, his connection with writer Oren Uziel—whom he worked with on Mortal Kombat: Rebirth—was notable. He expressed interest in directing an episode of the Spider-Man Noir series, further evidencing his affinity for action and superhero narratives.

The Craftsmanship Behind The Brothers Sun

As an executive producer for The Brothers Sun, Tancharoen emphasized the importance of authentic representation in storytelling, particularly in shows with an action focus. He pointed out the careful balance between authenticity and avoiding stereotypes in various aspects of production, such as wardrobe and production design. Tancharoen also highlighted the role of fight choreography in storytelling, stressing the importance of character-driven action. This, coupled with a strong cast including Michelle Yeoh and Sam Song Li, undoubtedly contributes to the series’ appeal.