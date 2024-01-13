en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart’s ‘Lift’: A Reflection of Netflix’s Algorithmic Strategy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Kevin Hart’s ‘Lift’: A Reflection of Netflix’s Algorithmic Strategy

Kevin Hart’s latest venture, Lift, is a compelling blend of heist film and action comedy, marking a new direction for the comedian-turned-actor. The film is part of Netflix’s strategy of harnessing its recommendation algorithms to produce content tailored to viewer preferences. This approach allows talent like Hart to explore different roles, a trend evidenced in his previous dramatic performance in ‘True Story’.

A New Direction for Kevin Hart

Lift, which sees Hart’s character teaming up with an Interpol agent to orchestrate a daring heist of $500 million in gold from an airplane, is a clear departure from Hart’s usual comedic roles. This shift not only offers Hart a chance to show his range as an actor but also aligns with Netflix’s model of producing star-driven movies that cater to a wide array of viewer preferences.

Netflix’s Algorithmic Strategy

Netflix’s data-driven approach to content creation, which involves using its recommendation algorithms to suggest content based on viewer preferences, has led to a mix of both memorable and forgettable content. However, this strategy dovetails with Netflix’s overarching objective of providing a continuous stream of diverse, star-driven movies. In this regard, Lift is no exception. Despite being part of this larger trend, Lift also reflects the inevitable consequence of this approach—that many Netflix productions feel like the modern equivalent of ‘B movies’—lower-tier projects that are more about meeting demand than artistic inspiration.

The Star-Studded Cast of ‘Lift’

Alongside Hart, Lift also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Ursula Corbero, each contributing their unique talents to the film. Their collective efforts add depth to the characters and their roles in the heist, creating an engaging narrative that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In conclusion, Lift represents a modest yet significant new venture for Hart and echoes the larger trend of streaming services banking on star-vehicle projects that align with algorithmically curated viewer preferences. Whether this model will continue to deliver the desired results for Netflix remains to be seen, but for now, it ensures a steady stream of diverse content for viewers worldwide.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

