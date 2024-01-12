Kevin Hart Reveals Near-Death Plane Scare and New Movie Role on The Graham Norton Show

In a riveting revelation on The Graham Norton Show, acclaimed American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, recalled a harrowing in-flight experience that brought him face-to-face with the prospect of death. As the plane prepared for landing, the front wheel broke, causing flames to engulf the aircraft’s nose. In a moment of profound reflection, Hart admitted to having accepted the potential fatal outcome of the event, remarkably maintaining his composure throughout the ordeal.

Kevin Hart’s Near-Death Experience

Known for his vibrant comedic roles, Hart’s encounter with mortal danger was far from a laughing matter. The plane’s front wheel malfunction during landing was a terrifying spectacle, with flames storming from the aircraft’s front. Despite the imminent danger, Hart conceded that he was at peace with the prospect of his life ending, highlighting an unexpected stoicism amid the chaos.

‘Lift’ – A New Role for Hart

On the same show, Hart also delved into his latest Netflix movie, ‘Lift.’ A departure from his usual comedic forte, the movie features Hart in a more serious role as the leading man, without the onus of comic relief. Intriguingly, the film includes scenes on an airplane, lending a curious relevance to his recent flight scare.

Honing His Craft in Belfast

During the filming of ‘Lift,’ Hart spent considerable time in Belfast, where he seized the opportunity to refine his stand-up act at a local comedy club. This stint resulted in an extended series of 40 shows, effectively paving the way for a comedy tour post the movie’s production.

The Graham Norton Show, which aired the episode on BBC One and was also accessible on the BBC iPlayer, featured other stars as well. Sofia Vergara discussed the challenges her Colombian accent posed in her acting career, while Liverpudlian actress Jodie Comer, Scottish actor Alan Cumming, and singer-songwriter Tom Odell, who performed live, also made appearances.