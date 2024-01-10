en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy ‘Lift’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy ‘Lift’

The upcoming Netflix heist comedy movie, ‘Lift’, parades a star-studded cast with comedian Kevin Hart in the starring role. Sharing the screen with Hart are other industry talents, namely Darsula Corberó, Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Sam Worthington, and Yun Jee Kim, all under the direction of F. Gary Gray. Hart is not only a lead actor but also a producer for this action-packed film, which is set to release on January 12, 2024.

A Thrilling Caper Mid-Flight

‘Lift’ revolves around Kevin Hart’s character, Cyrus, a skilled master thief, and his team of specialists. The stakes are high as they are compelled to carry out a heist worth $100 million mid-flight, with the mission to avert a terrorist attack. The film intriguingly blends humor and action, allowing Hart to display his versatility as an actor.

Reflections and Insights from the Cast

In a recent interview, the cast members of ‘Lift’ shared their experiences and challenges during filming. Emphasizing the instant chemistry and collaborative environment fostered by Hart and D’Onofrio’s leadership, they discussed the rigors of acting with heavy action sequences and the considerable contribution of post-production in enhancing the film’s grandeur. Vincent D’Onofrio, drawing from his Marvel experience, shed light on the different perspectives it offered him while approaching his character in ‘Lift’. Yun Jee Kim compared the liberties and disparities between Korean dramas and Hollywood, particularly in the action genre, while Billy Magnussen expressed his energetic approach to his role, attributing his inspiration to his fellow cast members.

The Allure of Heist Films

The cast also explored their thoughts on the appeal of heist films. They suggested that the genre’s escapism and the thrill of the heist are what captivate audiences. Some of their favorite heist movies include classics like ‘The Italian Job’ and the ‘Ocean’s’ series. As fans eagerly anticipate ‘Lift’, they can expect a thrilling cinematic journey, demonstrating Hart’s dedication to entertaining audiences with his multifaceted acting prowess.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

