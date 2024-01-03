Kevin Hart ‘Hoodwinks’ Chris Rock into Netflix Special, Set to Receive Mark Twain Prize

Two comedic legends, Kevin Hart, and Chris Rock, have teamed up for their Netflix special, ‘Kevin Hart and Chris Rock: Headliners Only’. A humorous revelation by Hart suggests that it took a bit of subterfuge to bring Rock on board. The show, currently available for streaming, provides deep insights into their friendship and careers, with Hart often referring to Rock as his mentor.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Headliners Only’

The comedy journey of Hart and Rock is encapsulated in ‘Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only’. Hart, the 44-year-old comedian, admitted to having ‘hoodwinked’ Rock, aged 58, into participating in the project. According to Hart, Rock was initially reluctant, requiring some convincing, which involved Hart stretching the truth to pique his interest.

A Real-Life Goat and a Symbol of Greatness

During the tour, in a symbolic gesture of admiration and respect, Hart presented Rock with a real-life goat. The goat, a representation of Rock’s greatness in the industry, stands as a testament to the profound bond between the two comedians.

Kevin Hart to Receive the Mark Twain Prize

In another stride of success, Kevin Hart is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize in March. This honor acknowledges individuals who have significantly impacted American society in a way that mirrors the influence of Twain himself. Hart anticipates the moment to be emotionally striking for him, although he humorously quipped that he wouldn’t cry as it’s not consistent with the image of an action star. He has previously expressed that being honored with the award feels ‘surreal’ and is grateful for the recognition of his voice and impact on culture.

The award ceremony will take place at the Kennedy Center on March 24. Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, praised Hart for his contributions to comedy and American humor over the past three decades, cementing his place as a true headliner in the industry.