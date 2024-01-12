en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart Firmly Against Hosting Oscars; Calls Award Shows ‘Unfriendly to Comedy’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Renowned comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has unequivocally voiced his intent to never host the Oscars again, characterizing the environment surrounding such events as unfriendly to comedy. The decision follows the aftermath of a controversy in 2019 when Hart was compelled to step down from the Oscars hosting gig due to the resurgence of past homophobic tweets.

Hart’s Stand on Hosting Award Shows

Despite public support from prominent figures like Ellen DeGeneres, Hart has remained firm in his stance. He opines that the dynamics at award shows have significantly altered over the years, making them less conducive for comedians. Hart’s experience is not limited to the Oscars; his hosting portfolio includes prestigious events like the BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and MTV Movie Awards.

Praise for Fellow Hosts

Hart acknowledges the commendable efforts of fellow industry members like Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais who have successfully hosted major events. He empathizes with comics struggling to find their footing in such environments, describing these events as ‘very cold’ particularly for those without established industry connections.

Hart’s Latest Work: ‘Lift’

Aside from the Oscars controversy, Hart’s latest undertaking is the Netflix heist movie ‘Lift’, where he portrays a criminal mastermind plotting to steal a significant amount of gold from a passenger plane mid-flight. In a light-hearted comparison, Hart equates himself to action movie icons like Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford.

The 96th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 10, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to take the reins as the host. As for Hart, his journey continues on a path divergent from hosting award shows, focusing on his acting career and comedy.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

