Kevin Hart Discusses New Netflix Film ‘Lift’ and His Comedy Journey

Kevin Hart, the world-renowned actor and comedian, recently opened up about his new Netflix film, ‘Lift’, a high-spirited action-comedy, in a conversation with Ralphie Aversa. Hart’s character, Cyrus Whitaker, leads an international heist crew tasked with an audacious mission—stealing $500 million in gold from a plane flying at 40,000 feet.

On-Set Incident in Italy

During the conversation, Hart hinted at an incident that occurred during filming in Italy, although he chose not to disclose specific details. Despite this mysterious situation, Hart’s enthusiasm for the film remains undimmed. Directed by F. Gary Gray, ‘Lift’ is intended to act as a fun, family-friendly escape in the midst of current world events.

Overcoming Past Challenges

Hart also reflected on the challenges that he has faced in his career, particularly in 2018. This was the year he resigned as the host of the Oscars due to controversy over previous homophobic comments that resurfaced. However, Hart has emerged from this setback stronger, and continues to shine in the world of comedy. In recognition of his contributions, he is set to receive the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March.

Comedy and Society

In his conversation with Aversa, Hart emphasized the importance of comedy and his hopes for a future where comedians face less pressure to conform to societal expectations. Despite recent controversies and his busy schedule, which included a recent injury from a race against former NFL player Stevan Ridley, Hart remains committed to his craft. He intends to resume his running regimen once his recovery is complete, demonstrating his resilience and dedication to his work.

In conclusion, the release of ‘Lift’ on Netflix marks another milestone in Hart’s illustrious career. Despite facing setbacks, he continues to bring people together through his work, embodying the true spirit of comedy.