en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart Discusses New Netflix Film ‘Lift’ and His Comedy Journey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Kevin Hart Discusses New Netflix Film ‘Lift’ and His Comedy Journey

Kevin Hart, the world-renowned actor and comedian, recently opened up about his new Netflix film, ‘Lift’, a high-spirited action-comedy, in a conversation with Ralphie Aversa. Hart’s character, Cyrus Whitaker, leads an international heist crew tasked with an audacious mission—stealing $500 million in gold from a plane flying at 40,000 feet.

On-Set Incident in Italy

During the conversation, Hart hinted at an incident that occurred during filming in Italy, although he chose not to disclose specific details. Despite this mysterious situation, Hart’s enthusiasm for the film remains undimmed. Directed by F. Gary Gray, ‘Lift’ is intended to act as a fun, family-friendly escape in the midst of current world events.

Overcoming Past Challenges

Hart also reflected on the challenges that he has faced in his career, particularly in 2018. This was the year he resigned as the host of the Oscars due to controversy over previous homophobic comments that resurfaced. However, Hart has emerged from this setback stronger, and continues to shine in the world of comedy. In recognition of his contributions, he is set to receive the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March.

Comedy and Society

In his conversation with Aversa, Hart emphasized the importance of comedy and his hopes for a future where comedians face less pressure to conform to societal expectations. Despite recent controversies and his busy schedule, which included a recent injury from a race against former NFL player Stevan Ridley, Hart remains committed to his craft. He intends to resume his running regimen once his recovery is complete, demonstrating his resilience and dedication to his work.

In conclusion, the release of ‘Lift’ on Netflix marks another milestone in Hart’s illustrious career. Despite facing setbacks, he continues to bring people together through his work, embodying the true spirit of comedy.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
33 mins ago
Elton John and David Furnish Celebrate Son's Birthday Amidst Life Changes
Elton John and his spouse, David Furnish, marked a milestone in their family life as they celebrated their son Elijah’s 11th birthday. The couple took to Instagram to share their joy, posting a delightful image of a white birthday cake decorated with stars, candles, and a red ‘Happy Birthday Elijah’ inscription. As the iconic singer
Elton John and David Furnish Celebrate Son's Birthday Amidst Life Changes
Jazz Giants Marcus and Riza Printup to Grace Fawn Lake's Inaugural Jazz Series
39 mins ago
Jazz Giants Marcus and Riza Printup to Grace Fawn Lake's Inaugural Jazz Series
Iconic 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash to be Auctioned in England
41 mins ago
Iconic 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash to be Auctioned in England
Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on 'Tropic Thunder' Controversy, Draws Parallels with 'All in the Family'
37 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on 'Tropic Thunder' Controversy, Draws Parallels with 'All in the Family'
Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme
38 mins ago
Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme
'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Opens Up About His Passion for Music and His Upbringing in Dayton, Ohio
38 mins ago
'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Opens Up About His Passion for Music and His Upbringing in Dayton, Ohio
Latest Headlines
World News
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
2 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
3 mins
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
4 mins
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
5 mins
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
6 mins
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
6 mins
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
6 mins
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
7 mins
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
7 mins
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app