en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart Declares He Will Never Host the Oscars Again

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Kevin Hart Declares He Will Never Host the Oscars Again

Renowned comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has firmly announced that he will not be hosting the Oscars again, dubbing the award show environment as hostile to comedians. The decision follows the backlash he faced over old tweets containing homophobic slurs which led to his stepping down from hosting the 2019 Oscars. This occurred despite a persuasive campaign led by Ellen DeGeneres urging Hart to reconsider.

Unwelcoming Atmosphere for Comedians

In a recent interaction with Sky News, Hart voiced his perception that gigs like the Oscars have ceased to be hospitable for comics. He suggested that the climate in such award shows has grown overly rigid and critical, thus hampering the free spirit of comedic performances. Drawing attention to the successful hosts of yesteryears such as Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais, Hart pointed out that unless a comedian has profound industry connections, the atmosphere can feel especially frigid and unwelcoming.

Hart’s Recent Foray into Action Films

Simultaneously, Hart discussed his acting career, spotlighting his latest role in the Netflix heist movie ‘Lift’, where he portrays a criminal mastermind orchestrating a daring mid-flight gold heist. Hart, who has carved a niche for himself in comedy, jestingly juxtaposed his recent venture into action films with stalwarts of the genre like Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, and Bruce Willis.

Oscars 2024: The 96th Academy Awards

With Hart out of the picture, the 96th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 10 in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Despite the controversy and his firm stance against hosting the Oscars, Hart continues to hold sway in the world of comedy and will soon receive the Mark Twain Prize, comedy’s highest honor, on March 24.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Launch of Ghana Jazz Foundation: Aiming to Elevate Jazz and Music Literacy in Ghana
In a move to uplift the music industry in Ghana, the ‘Jazz in January’ festival bore witness to the launch of the Ghana Jazz Foundation. The festival, held at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill from January 4 to 7, marked the inception of a non-profit organization set to boost Ghanaian jazz artists and endorse
Launch of Ghana Jazz Foundation: Aiming to Elevate Jazz and Music Literacy in Ghana
Netflix Pulls Indian Film Amid Backlash for Depicting Hindu Priest's Daughter Eating Meat
11 mins ago
Netflix Pulls Indian Film Amid Backlash for Depicting Hindu Priest's Daughter Eating Meat
Hellcard's 'Artifacts Update': A Game-changer for Players
11 mins ago
Hellcard's 'Artifacts Update': A Game-changer for Players
Ranchi Hosts State-Level Tribal Youth Arts and Cultural Programme
8 mins ago
Ranchi Hosts State-Level Tribal Youth Arts and Cultural Programme
Marvel's 'Echo' Connects TV Universe to MCU Timeline Amid 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors
9 mins ago
Marvel's 'Echo' Connects TV Universe to MCU Timeline Amid 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors
'Elfquest' to be Adapted into Animated Series by FOX
10 mins ago
'Elfquest' to be Adapted into Animated Series by FOX
Latest Headlines
World News
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
2 mins
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
Unraveling Trump's Claim: A War-Free Presidency?
2 mins
Unraveling Trump's Claim: A War-Free Presidency?
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
2 mins
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
2 mins
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
Engineered Nanoparticles: The Potential Revolution in Treating Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer
3 mins
Engineered Nanoparticles: The Potential Revolution in Treating Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
3 mins
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
4 mins
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
4 mins
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
6 mins
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app