Kevin Hart Declares He Will Never Host the Oscars Again

Renowned comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has firmly announced that he will not be hosting the Oscars again, dubbing the award show environment as hostile to comedians. The decision follows the backlash he faced over old tweets containing homophobic slurs which led to his stepping down from hosting the 2019 Oscars. This occurred despite a persuasive campaign led by Ellen DeGeneres urging Hart to reconsider.

Unwelcoming Atmosphere for Comedians

In a recent interaction with Sky News, Hart voiced his perception that gigs like the Oscars have ceased to be hospitable for comics. He suggested that the climate in such award shows has grown overly rigid and critical, thus hampering the free spirit of comedic performances. Drawing attention to the successful hosts of yesteryears such as Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais, Hart pointed out that unless a comedian has profound industry connections, the atmosphere can feel especially frigid and unwelcoming.

Hart’s Recent Foray into Action Films

Simultaneously, Hart discussed his acting career, spotlighting his latest role in the Netflix heist movie ‘Lift’, where he portrays a criminal mastermind orchestrating a daring mid-flight gold heist. Hart, who has carved a niche for himself in comedy, jestingly juxtaposed his recent venture into action films with stalwarts of the genre like Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, and Bruce Willis.

Oscars 2024: The 96th Academy Awards

With Hart out of the picture, the 96th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 10 in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Despite the controversy and his firm stance against hosting the Oscars, Hart continues to hold sway in the world of comedy and will soon receive the Mark Twain Prize, comedy’s highest honor, on March 24.