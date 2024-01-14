en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart Confirms No Future Oscar Hosting, Continues Thriving Film Career

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Kevin Hart Confirms No Future Oscar Hosting, Continues Thriving Film Career

Renowned comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has unequivocally dismissed the notion of hosting the Oscars in the future. This decision comes in the wake of his controversial resignation from the same role in 2019 due to previous homophobic tweets. Hart has candidly voiced his belief that award shows have evolved into spaces that are not hospitable to comedians.

Changing Paradigms in Award Show Hosting

According to Hart, the structure of these events has significantly changed, becoming more collaborative and involving a multitude of personalities rather than centering around a single comedic figurehead. This shift, he feels, has made these environments less conducive to the art of comedy. Hart acknowledged the successful hosting roles undertaken by industry stalwarts like Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais, but underscored the trials faced by comedians lacking the advantage of vast industry networks.

Pressure and Controversy Surrounding Comedic Material

Despite possessing such connections himself, Hart considers the role to be fraught with excessive pressure related to the nature of comedic material, an aspect he finds increasingly challenging in the current climate. Standing up for his fellow comedian, Jo Koy, who recently faced criticism for his performance as Golden Globes host, Hart emphasized the inherent difficulties of the position.

Kevin Hart’s Thriving Film Career

Contrasting his decision regarding the Oscars, Hart continues to find success in the realm of action films. He currently stars as the criminal mastermind, Cyrus Whitaker, in the Netflix heist film ‘Lift’. His character engages in adrenaline-pumping action sequences while attempting to steal $500 million in gold mid-flight, aiming to foil a terrorist network. Hart humorously compared himself to illustrious action stars like Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford. ‘Lift’ is available for streaming on Netflix. The 96th Academy Awards, which will proceed without Hart as host, are scheduled for March 10 in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Kimmel officiating.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Gospel Singer Buchi Clarifies: Reggae Music and Marijuana Use are Separate Chapters of My Life
Known for his soulful reggae gospel music, Buchi Atuonwu, better known as Buchi, has publicly debunked the popular misconception that his choice of reggae music is tied to his past use of marijuana. The singer discussed this during an interview concerning his new book, “My Weed and I: A Parable of Joy.” Reggae and Marijuana:
Gospel Singer Buchi Clarifies: Reggae Music and Marijuana Use are Separate Chapters of My Life
Ryan Gosling Reflects on Cinema's Profound Impact at Santa Barbara Film Festival
8 mins ago
Ryan Gosling Reflects on Cinema's Profound Impact at Santa Barbara Film Festival
'Mean Girls' Returns: A Musical Revamp with Tina Fey and New Faces
9 mins ago
'Mean Girls' Returns: A Musical Revamp with Tina Fey and New Faces
Technical Glitches Cause Emotional Setback for Nollywood Actress Biola Bayo
6 mins ago
Technical Glitches Cause Emotional Setback for Nollywood Actress Biola Bayo
Emporio Armani Anchors Fall/Winter 2024 Collection in Nautical Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
7 mins ago
Emporio Armani Anchors Fall/Winter 2024 Collection in Nautical Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood's Romantic Escapism
8 mins ago
Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood's Romantic Escapism
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
37 seconds
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
2 mins
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
3 mins
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst 'Age of Polycrisis'
3 mins
2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst 'Age of Polycrisis'
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
4 mins
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
5 mins
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
6 mins
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
6 mins
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
7 mins
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
44 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app