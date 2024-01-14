Kevin Hart Confirms No Future Oscar Hosting, Continues Thriving Film Career

Renowned comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has unequivocally dismissed the notion of hosting the Oscars in the future. This decision comes in the wake of his controversial resignation from the same role in 2019 due to previous homophobic tweets. Hart has candidly voiced his belief that award shows have evolved into spaces that are not hospitable to comedians.

Changing Paradigms in Award Show Hosting

According to Hart, the structure of these events has significantly changed, becoming more collaborative and involving a multitude of personalities rather than centering around a single comedic figurehead. This shift, he feels, has made these environments less conducive to the art of comedy. Hart acknowledged the successful hosting roles undertaken by industry stalwarts like Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais, but underscored the trials faced by comedians lacking the advantage of vast industry networks.

Pressure and Controversy Surrounding Comedic Material

Despite possessing such connections himself, Hart considers the role to be fraught with excessive pressure related to the nature of comedic material, an aspect he finds increasingly challenging in the current climate. Standing up for his fellow comedian, Jo Koy, who recently faced criticism for his performance as Golden Globes host, Hart emphasized the inherent difficulties of the position.

Kevin Hart’s Thriving Film Career

Contrasting his decision regarding the Oscars, Hart continues to find success in the realm of action films. He currently stars as the criminal mastermind, Cyrus Whitaker, in the Netflix heist film ‘Lift’. His character engages in adrenaline-pumping action sequences while attempting to steal $500 million in gold mid-flight, aiming to foil a terrorist network. Hart humorously compared himself to illustrious action stars like Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford. ‘Lift’ is available for streaming on Netflix. The 96th Academy Awards, which will proceed without Hart as host, are scheduled for March 10 in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Kimmel officiating.