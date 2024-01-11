en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw Promote ‘Lift’ at London’s Corinthia Hotel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw Promote ‘Lift’ at London’s Corinthia Hotel

In a scene brimming with Hollywood glamour, Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw were spotted gracing the luxurious confines of the Corinthia Hotel in London. Dressed in vibrant, stylish attire, the duo posed for a photocall in connection with their upcoming Netflix heist film, ‘Lift.’

Star-studded Photocall at Corinthia Hotel

The Corinthia Hotel, renowned for its opulence, played host to two of Hollywood’s most cherished actors. Hart, known globally for his comedic genius, and Mbatha-Raw, acclaimed for her chameleonic performances, stood together, a picture of professional camaraderie. The photocall took place against the backdrop of the impending release of their movie ‘Lift’, slated for release on January 12. Hart sported a lively, block-colored jumper while Mbatha-Raw turned heads in a striking lilac power suit.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Lift’

‘Lift’ is a comedy heist film that brings together a crew of professional thieves with an audacious objective: to pilfer $500 million worth of gold bars from an airplane. Alongside Hart and Mbatha-Raw, the film showcases other notable actors including Vincent D’Onofrio, Ursula Corbero, and Sam Worthington. Hart’s multifaceted involvement in the film extends beyond his on-screen role; he also serves as a producer. The film’s release was initially scheduled for late August but was postponed to January due to industry-wide writers and actors strikes.

Global Promotion and Anticipation

Hart and Mbatha-Raw have been traversing the globe, attending premieres and promoting ‘Lift’. Their presence at the Corinthia Hotel in London undoubtedly ignited interest among fans and the media, spotlighting the hotel’s reputation as a celebrity magnet. As the duo continues their promotional tour, anticipation for ‘Lift’ builds steadily, promising viewers a thrilling journey of humor, suspense, and high-stakes action.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

