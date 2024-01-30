Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Reunite for 'Connescence' after Two Decades

Hollywood power couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are reuniting on the silver screen after two decades in the upcoming romantic drama, 'Connescence'. The film, penned by Michael J. Weithorn, marks a significant moment in their careers as it brings together their on-screen chemistry after a long hiatus.

A Tale of Late-night Texts and a Budding Romance

In 'Connescence', Bacon portrays Stan Olszewski, a charming yet underachieving security guard, while Sedgwick plays Cynthia Rand, a successful urologist. The narrative takes off when Stan prevents a robbery at Cynthia's home, leading to an unexpected friendship. Their relationship deepens through late-night text exchanges, despite Cynthia's marriage to Warren Rand, a character brought to life by Judd Hirsch.

From 'Lemon Sky' to 'Connescence'

Bacon and Sedgwick, a real-life couple, first kindled their romance on the set of the 1988 film 'Lemon Sky'. Since then, they have shared screen space in films like 'Cavedweller' and 'The Woodsman', and have directed each other in 'Loverboy' and 'Space Oddity'. 'Connescence' not only brings them back together on-screen but also sees them wearing the hat of producers.

22 Days of Shooting in Brooklyn

'Connescence' also welcomes Brittany O’Grady of 'The White Lotus' fame to the cast. The film is being shot over a period of 22 days in the cultural hub of Brooklyn, New York. With the principal photography already in progress, the film community and fans alike are eagerly awaiting the latest offering from this dynamic duo.