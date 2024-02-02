KETV NewsWatch 7's Guide to Support Black-Owned Businesses for Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, KETV NewsWatch 7 has compiled a comprehensive guide to support Black-owned businesses in the metro area. This initiative is not only a recognition of the hardships African Americans have faced throughout U.S. history but also a celebration of their accomplishments in the community. The guide encompasses a wide range of Black-owned establishments, from retail shops and food outlets to fitness centers, beauty salons, barbershops, and even cultural attractions such as museums.

Guide to Black-Owned Retail Shops

Among the featured retail establishments are 2 Dads and a Bookstore, Aframerican Bookstore, Illusions Eyewear, and STATUS. These businesses, each unique in their own right, offer a rich variety of products and services, demonstrating the immense talent, resilience, and creativity of the Black community.

Food and Drink Outlets

The guide also highlights some of the best Black-owned food and drink locations in the metro area. Notable mentions include The Highlander Dining Room, which houses three restaurants: Best Burger, Big Mama's Kitchen, and Dena's Place. Other culinary gems are Cajun Kitchen and Okra African Grill, each serving mouth-watering dishes that reflect the diversity and richness of African American cuisine.

Fitness, Beauty, and Culture

For fitness enthusiasts, a visit to B&B Boxing Academy is recommended. Those seeking beauty services can turn to Empire Styles & Cuts and Felicia's Beauty & Barber Salon. Additionally, the guide encourages visits to the Great Plains Black History Museum and the Malcolm X Foundation for cultural enrichment and a deeper understanding of African American history.

This guide not only aims to encourage patronage of these businesses and venues during February, the Black History Month, but also throughout the year. It serves as a tool for the community to learn more about African American history, celebrate their achievements, and support the local Black community.