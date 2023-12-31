en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kesha Celebrates ‘Gag Order’ Success with Bold Instagram Post; Waves Goodbye to Kemosabe Records

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:31 am EST
Kesha Celebrates 'Gag Order' Success with Bold Instagram Post; Waves Goodbye to Kemosabe Records

A steamy snapshot of pop sensation Kesha, baring it all to celebrate the success of her album ‘Gag Order’, has painted Instagram with hues of liberation and triumph. The 36-year-old singer, globally recognized for her hit ‘Tik Tok’, commemorated her album’s achievement of being named one of the best albums of 2023 with a bold and unique gesture.

Triumph in Turmoil: Gag Order’s Acclaim

Released on May 19, 2023, by Kemosabe Records and RCA Records, ‘Gag Order’ marks the final release under Kesha’s longstanding contract with these labels—a contract she had signed at the tender age of 18. The album’s critical acclaim transcends borders, with accolades pouring in from esteemed publications including The New York Times and Rolling Stone.

Departure from Kemosabe Records: A New Beginning

The celebratory post comes on the heels of Kesha’s departure from Kemosabe Records, a label owned by producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald). A prolonged legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke had unfolded in the public eye, casting a shadow over their professional relationship. In 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke, accusing him of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse, which she claimed led to a resurgence of an eating disorder. Dr. Luke vehemently denied the allegations, countering with a defamation lawsuit.

Resolution and Reflection: Moving Forward

Recently, the lawsuit was resolved out of court, allowing both parties to finally close this tumultuous chapter. Both Kesha and Dr. Luke took to Instagram to make public statements about moving forward. Kesha, in particular, expressed a burning desire to close this chapter of her life and embark on a fresh journey, unfettered by past shackles.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

