Kerry Washington Steps into New Role with 'Daughters' Documentary Premiere at Sundance

In the heart of the Sundance Film Festival, held in Park City, Utah, Kerry Washington, acclaimed for her prolific career in film and television, made a striking appearance at the Variety Sundance Studio. The 46-year-old actress, renowned not just for her roles but also for her style, stood out in a bold crimson double-breasted coat and flared pants, offset by a light blue turtleneck sweater as she posed for photos.

Washington's New Role

Washington, who has been actively promoting her memoir through a book tour, was seen in the company of filmmakers Angela Patton and Natalie Rae. Beyond her acting career, Washington has embraced the role of executive producer for the documentary feature 'Daughters', directed by Patton and Rae. The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, brings to light the lives of four young girls in Washington D.C., preparing for a poignant event - a father-daughter dance with their incarcerated fathers.

Behind the Scenes

Among the executive producers of 'Daughters' are well-known figures Joel Edgerton and Jessica Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld. The team is currently in search of distribution partners to help bring the story to a wider audience.

'Daughters' - A Story of Incarceration and Families

During an interview with Variety, Washington expressed the importance of the documentary's focus on marginalized groups, aligning with the themes of her show 'Unprisoned'. She emphasized the significance of shifting the narrative away from the margins and bringing these stories to the forefront, underlining their relevance and impact. The actress-producer highlighted the documentary's power in shedding light on the justice system's influence on families, a narrative that is often overlooked.