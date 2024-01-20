Kerry Washington Sheds Light on 'Daughters' and Reveals Kenya Barris' New Projects at Sundance

At the Sundance Film Festival, celebrated actress and producer, Kerry Washington, opened up about her role as an executive producer for the poignant documentary, 'Daughters.' The film follows the journey of four girls based in Washington D.C., preparing for a Daddy Daughter Dance while their fathers are incarcerated. Washington's involvement in the project underscores her commitment to narratives that spotlight marginalized communities and their experiences.

'Daughters': A Tale of Love, Healing, and Vulnerability

Washington was candid about the narratives she feels a connection with. While not inherently political, these stories often get framed within that context due to her identity as a Black woman. She strongly feels the necessity of stories like 'Daughters' which bring individuals from the margins into focus. These narratives, often overlooked by mainstream society, bear a significant impact on our understanding of the world.

Washington also drew parallels between the theme of 'Daughters' and her acting role in the Hulu comedy series 'UnPrisoned,' where she plays the daughter of an incarcerated man. Expressing pride in the documentary's portrayal of vulnerability, love, and healing, she affirmed its potential in raising awareness about the justice system's impact on families.

A Collaboration of Talent: The Team Behind 'Daughters'

The documentary 'Daughters' roped in an impressive collaboration of talent. Directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, it also lists Joel Edgerton and Jerry Seinfeld as executive producers. Currently, the film is seeking distribution at Sundance.

Kenya Barris' Upcoming Projects: A Celebration of Intellectual Property

At the same event, Washington unveiled the new projects being developed by Kenya Barris. There's a 10-episode biopic series on Richard Pryor in the pipeline. In addition, a fresh 'Wizard of Oz' adaptation, set in Inglewood, and a 'It's a Wonderful Life' remake with a person of color in the lead role are in the works. These projects underscore Barris' belief in the immense value of intellectual property and its potential to shape compelling narratives.