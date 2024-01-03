Kenyon Dixon: Reviving Classic R&B With ‘The R&B You Love’

Grammy-nominated singer, Kenyon Dixon, is bringing the golden age of Rhythm and Blues back to life with his latest masterpiece, ‘The R&B You Love‘. In this album, Dixon is not just creating music; he’s sculpting a time capsule of sound that encapsulates the profound essence of classic R&B.

Rooted in Identity and Upbringing

Dixon’s inclination towards the classic R&B sound is not an arbitrary choice. It is deeply rooted in his personal history and upbringing, particularly his experiences in the church where love and positivity were consistently emphasized themes. Growing up in an environment where the sanctity of love was celebrated has significantly influenced his artistic vision and musical style.

Countering the Trend of Toxic Music

In the modern music scene, Dixon observes a trend towards what he terms ‘toxic music’ – songs that focus on negative aspects of relationships and life experiences. His mission with ‘The R&B You Love’ is to counter this trend by creating music that resonates with his authentic experiences of love. His songs are not just melodies; they are heartfelt narratives that echo his own stories of affection and connection.

Nostalgia, Education, and Appreciation

With ‘The R&B You Love’, Dixon aims to trigger a sense of nostalgia by incorporating elements from various eras of R&B. His music subtly references icons like Babyface and Marvin Gaye, serving as a tribute to the greats while simultaneously carving out his unique sonic identity. He sees his album as an educational tool to inform younger audiences about the origins of contemporary music and to spark conversations about musical influences and the importance of understanding the history behind current songs. His overarching vision is to foster a deeper appreciation for the genre’s legacy and to demonstrate that modern artists can indeed produce timeless, classic records.