Kentwood Players Stages Noël Coward’s ‘Private Lives’ in Honour of Playwright’s 125th Birthday

The Kentwood Players theater group, known for their riveting renditions of classic and contemporary plays, is all set to stage the iconic Noël Coward’s comedy ‘Private Lives’. This is part of a grand celebration commemorating Coward’s 125th birthday. With a sturdy cast and seasoned production team, the play is sure to be a delight for theater enthusiasts and Coward’s fans alike.

Key Details of the Show

The curtains will rise on January 19, continuing through February 10, 2024, at the Westchester Playhouse in Los Angeles. Theatergoers can choose from performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm, along with additional Saturday matinees. Directed by Richard Perloff and produced by Gail Bernardi and Rhonda Yeager-Hutchinson, the play promises to be a visual treat.

Meet the Cast

The cast features talented actors such as Courtney Shaffer and Matt Landig, who will bring to life the story of Amanda and Elyot, a divorced couple who stumble upon each other while honeymooning with their new spouses. The ensuing comedic chaos forms the crux of the play, offering a delightful exploration of love, relationships, and the quirks of fate.

Part of Kentwood Players’ 74th Anniversary Season

This production of ‘Private Lives’ is a significant part of Kentwood Players’ 74th Anniversary Season, which includes a slew of other plays and musicals throughout the year. Those interested in experiencing the entire season can purchase season tickets for all six productions in 2024, priced at $95. Individual tickets with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and rush tickets are also available. Further, accessibility for Metro Train riders and drivers is ensured, with discounts for Metro TAP cardholders and free parking options.

Kentwood Players, a non-profit organization, continues to foster a love for theatre and encourages public participation. They extend an open invitation to their monthly membership meetings and are appreciative of any donations.