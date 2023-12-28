en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kennedy Center Honors Dionne Warwick: A Testament to Her Cultural Influence

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:47 am EST
Kennedy Center Honors Dionne Warwick: A Testament to Her Cultural Influence

Recognized for her monumental contributions to American culture, singer, actress, and television host Dionne Warwick was lauded with a Kennedy Center Honor. This prestigious annual event, televised on CBS, celebrates performing artists whose influence and achievements have left indelible marks on the arts. Warwick, an icon known for her captivating vocals and memorable performances, including her rendition of ‘I’ll Never Love This Way Again’ at WTTW’s ‘Soundstage’ in 1980, found herself in the illustrious company of fellow honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, and Barry Gibb.

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors

This year marked the 46th Kennedy Center Honors, a ceremony that continued its tradition of spotlighting the impactful work of artists. The event paid tribute to not only Dionne Warwick but also Queen Latifah, Robin Williams, and Billy Crystal, with Whoopi Goldberg acknowledging their significant contributions to American culture. Warwick, a six-time Grammy winner with over 100 million records sold, is just one of many artists whose work has shaped and enriched the cultural landscape.

A Celebration of Artistic Excellence

The honorees gathered in Washington D.C. earlier this month for a grand celebration. Warwick, known for both her unparalleled vocals and notable social media presence, was honored with performances by Mickey Guyton and The Spinners. The event also featured performances dedicated to Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, Billy Crystal, and Renée Fleming, celebrating their unique contributions to the arts.

Medallions from the President

Adding to the prestige of the event, the honorees received medallions from President Joe Biden during a pre-event White House reception. Warwick, along with Barry Gibb and Queen Latifah, were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the arts. In a red-carpet interview, Warwick reflected on the honor and the profound impact of music on the world. As she continues to captivate audiences with her upcoming concerts in the U.S. and the U.K., her Kennedy Center Honor serves as a testament to her indelible influence on the tapestry of American culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism

By Bijay Laxmi

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Nostalgic Christmas Tribute to His '90s Look

By Bijay Laxmi

James Bye, 'EastEnders' Star, Sustains Head Injury During Pantomime

By BNN Correspondents

NEON Outbids A24: Wins Theatrical Rights for 'FERRARI'

By Bijay Laxmi

The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich ...
heart comment 0
Trump Claims His Cameo Boosted ‘Home Alone 2’s Success, Denies Bullying Allegations

By Bijay Laxmi

Trump Claims His Cameo Boosted 'Home Alone 2's Success, Denies Bullying Allegations
Gru and Megamind Set to Return in 2024: A Year of Animated Comebacks

By Bijay Laxmi

Gru and Megamind Set to Return in 2024: A Year of Animated Comebacks
Ariana Grande Breaks Hiatus with Announcement of Seventh Studio Album

By Bijay Laxmi

Ariana Grande Breaks Hiatus with Announcement of Seventh Studio Album
Anticipation Builds for BTS’s Jin Solo Album Debut in 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Anticipation Builds for BTS's Jin Solo Album Debut in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
1 min
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
2 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
3 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
4 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
4 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
5 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
5 mins
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
6 mins
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app