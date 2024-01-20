Kendrick Lamar Ventures into Fashion with Chanel Collaboration

Acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar has ventured into uncharted territory with a unique collaboration with the luxury fashion house Chanel. He has contributed his musical prowess to a short film titled 'The Button'. The film is the product of a mutual partnership between Chanel and Lamar's company pgLang, co-founded with Dave Free, former president of Top Dawg Entertainment. The collaboration marks a significant step in the evolution of Lamar's career, showcasing his versatility as an artist while bridging the gap between music and fashion.

Lamar's Musical Contribution to Chanel's 'The Button'

The short film 'The Button', shared by Chanel on their Instagram, is set to debut at Chanel's Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show. Lamar has not only contributed to the film but also composed the score, which includes a snippet of an unreleased track. This marks his first new music release since his 2022 double-LP 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'. The invitation to compose the film's score was extended by Chanel's creative director, Virginie Viard, further cementing Lamar's influence in the creative industry beyond music.

Dave Free as Writer and Director

Dave Free, co-founder of pgLang, took the reins as the writer and director of 'The Button'. The black-and-white film spans three minutes and stars actresses Margaret Qualley and Anna Mouglalis, along with supermodel Naomi Campbell. This collaboration underscores the creative potential of pgLang, as they continue to push the envelope in innovative projects, establishing a unique intersection between music, fashion, and visual storytelling.

A Twist of Fate and Journey to Paris

The narrative of 'The Button' revolves around Margaret Qualley's character, who is striving to get to Paris but fails to secure a train ticket. A twist of fate occurs when Naomi Campbell's character offers her a ticket, enabling her to continue her journey. The film, through its blend of fashion, music, and compelling narrative, brings to life the artistic vision of both Chanel and pgLang, marking a milestone in their creative journey.