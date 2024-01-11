Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Ken Krimstein, a cartoonist renowned for his work with The New Yorker, stumbled upon a captivating discovery back in 2017. Nestled in the cellar of a Lithuanian church lay a collection of lost stories, authentically crafted by Jewish teenagers in the 1930s. These autobiographical narratives rendered a deeply moving panorama into the aspirations, fears, and lives of Jewish youth. An era marked by the ominous shadow of the Nazi regime looming over them, this was a time fraught with uncertainty and the looming specter of World War II.

A Journey to Vilnius

Moved by the profound resonance of these accounts, Krimstein embarked on a journey to Vilnius to personally engage with these narratives. The stories, penned with the rawness of teenage authenticity, spoke of dreams and fears wrapped in the cloak of an imminent war. Krimstein aimed to breathe new life into these forgotten tales, to immortalize the voices that had been silenced by the ruthless march of time.

From Lost Tales to Graphic Novel

Inspired by the narratives he encountered, Krimstein channelled his artistic prowess into creating a graphic novel titled 'When I Grow Up'. This work of art serves as a testament to the hopes, dreams, and fears of Jewish teenagers living on the precipice of a world-changing event. It is a poignant tribute to the resilience of these young writers and their unique perspectives on life during an era of impending turmoil.

'Vivre': A French Tribute

The graphic novel has recently been published in French under the title 'Vivre', meaning 'to live'. This publication continues the mission of immortalizing the life experiences of these young writers. Krimstein discusses the significance and the journey of this project with Gavin Lee from FRANCE 24 in their Perspective segment. The stories unearthed serve not only as a testament to the resilience and dreams of those who penned them but also as a poignant reminder of the historical events that would soon unfold, altering the course of their lives forever.