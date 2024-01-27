Ken Jeong Sparks 'Community' Movie Speculation on 'The Tonight Show'

Ken Jeong, known to many as the energetic and eccentric character from the popular sitcom 'Community,' recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' The actor and comedian sparked excitement and speculation among fans when he hinted at the possibility of a 'Community' movie, an event long-awaited by enthusiasts of the show since its conclusion in 2015.

'Cautious Optimism': More than Just a Phrase

When Fallon asked Jeong about the potential for a 'Community' movie, Jeong responded with what seemed initially like a noncommittal statement: 'Cautious Optimism.' This phrase, however, was met with a vehement 'Yeah!' from Jeong, prompting uproarious applause from the audience and a puzzled reaction from Fallon. It was then that Jeong revealed that 'Cautious Optimism' is more than just a phrase—it's the title of his album, a fact that musical group The Roots was privy to.

A 'Community' Reunion: The Challenge of Coordinating Schedules

During the interview, Jeong touched upon the logistical challenges that come with the idea of a 'Community' movie. With a star-studded cast that includes talents like Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Oscar winner Jim Rash, aligning everyone's schedules is no easy feat. Jeong even humorously critiqued his co-star Joel McHale's availability, joking about their personal relationship and calling McHale a 'horrible human being' in jest, despite praising his character.

'Community' Movie: A Long Time Coming?

The potential for a 'Community' movie has been a topic of conversation among fans and industry folk alike since the show's end. Spurred by the mantra of 'six seasons and a movie,' which became a rallying cry among the show's fanbase, the idea of a movie adaptation has gained traction over the years. Show creator Dan Harmon has noted the growing market enthusiasm for 'Community,' acknowledging discussions about a movie as far back as 2020. By 2022, he revealed that a script was in the works. Fast forward to September 2023, and Harmon confirmed that he was working on the movie script alongside writer Andrew Guest.

The interview with Ken Jeong, replete with his characteristic humor, energy, and hints at a much-anticipated 'Community' movie, can be watched via the provided video link.