Ken Jeong and Joel McHale Skewer Jo Koy's Golden Globes Performance at the 75th Emmy Awards

At the 75th Emmy Awards, former 'Community' co-stars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale delivered a cheeky jab at comedian Jo Koy's recent Golden Globes monologue. The pair used their platform while presenting the Outstanding Reality Competition award to humorously reference Koy's performance, which was widely criticized for its lack of connection with the audience.

Jeong and McHale's Banter

Jeong, a practicing doctor before becoming an actor, playfully boasted about the nobility of reality TV over medicine. McHale, in his witty comeback, made light of Jeong's supposed misadventures in medicine. The pair's banter included a nod to Koy's recent Golden Globes performance, where Koy blamed his writers for the poorly received jokes and mentioned that he had only taken the gig 10 days prior. Jeong used a similar line to defend himself in the scripted bit with McHale.

Chelsea Handler’s Swipe at Koy

Adding to the fray, Chelsea Handler, Koy's ex-girlfriend, also used her platform at the Critics Choice Awards to make a joke at Koy's expense. She humorously credited her writers for a joke about Martin Scorsese, a playful jab at Koy’s own explanation for his lackluster performance.

Aftermath of the Jokes

Following their comic exchange, Jeong and McHale awarded 'RuPaul's Drag Race' with the Emmy. Meanwhile, there was also a discussion about the potential for a 'Community' movie, with both actors and the creator expressing a keen interest in making it happen. McHale hinted at the possibility of shooting the movie in 2024, aiming for a holiday release. 'Community' first debuted in 2009 and enjoyed a revival for a sixth and final season on Yahoo Screen.