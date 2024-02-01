Kelvin Harrison Jr. Reveals Martin Luther King Jr.'s Original Name, Discusses Role in 'Genius' Series

In an intriguing revelation at the premiere of National Geographic's Genius season four, actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., who plays the role of Martin Luther King Jr., shared that the civil rights icon was originally named Michael. The name change occurred at the age of five after King Jr.'s father, Rev. Martin Luther King Sr., inspired by his visit to Germany and the teachings of the German theologian Martin Luther, renamed both himself and his son. Official documentation of this change was made on King's birth certificate in 1957.

A Name with a Destiny

In a Q&A session at the series' premiere, Harrison Jr. reflected upon the implications of this early name change for a young King Jr. He speculated that this newfound understanding of identity and higher purpose could have played a pivotal role in shaping King Jr.'s path. It imbued a sense of responsibility and purpose, influencing the trajectory of his life.

Unfolding the Lives of Icons

The upcoming season of Genius promises to delve into the early years, achievements, and personal relationships of two towering figures of the Civil Rights Movement - Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. It aims to highlight not just their public personas, but their personal lives, focusing on their significant others, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz. These women will be portrayed as key figures in the movement, their roles brought to life by Weruche Opia and Jayme Lawson, respectively.

Behind the Scenes

Aaron Pierre, who will star as Malcolm X, and Harrison Jr. have shared insights into their process of embodying these historical figures. Both actors expressed initial hesitancy in accepting their roles, given the gravity of the characters. However, through extensive research and preparation, they have sought to portray these icons with authenticity and respect. The series, through its nuanced storytelling, aims to humanize its subjects and provide historical context.

Genius: MLK/X is a part of National Geographic's anthology series that has previously featured historical figures such as Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin. The series is set to continue its tradition of unflinching exploration into the lives of iconic figures, shedding light on the personal lives and mental health of these two civil rights leaders. A significant aspect of this season will be the portrayal of Malcolm X as a man who operated from a place of love and light, contrary to popular misconceptions.