Arts & Entertainment

Kelsey Grammer’s Beast Returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Turning Point for X-Men

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
In an unexpected twist of fate, Kelsey Grammer, widely recognized for his portrayal of Beast in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ is re-emerging on the superhero scene, marking his grand return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While the actor has had his share of trials with the X-Men franchise, his return signifies a monumental turning point for the X-Men within the MCU, and for Grammer himself, who is embracing this new chapter with open arms.

From Beast to Best: Grammer’s Journey with X-Men

Grammer’s journey with the X-Men franchise has been a roller-coaster of emotions. After his debut as Beast, he felt he had secured a solid footing in the franchise as it appeared to be reaching a significant milestone. However, the franchise took a surprising turn, deciding to roll back the clock and introduce a younger version of Beast, played by actor Nicholas Hoult. This sudden shift in direction effectively left Grammer on the sidelines.

A New Chapter: Beast’s Return to the MCU

Despite the initial disappointment, Grammer’s recent reappearance in the MCU is a testament to his enduring connection with the character of Beast. His cameo in The Marvels, set at the X-Mansion, reveals a new reality where the X-Men are an established team, signifying a pivotal transition of the X-Men into the MCU. This opens the door for the potential reintroduction of other classic X-Men characters, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

The Legacy of X-Men in the MCU

Grammer’s return as Beast is not just a personal victory, but also an important leap for the X-Men franchise. It raises the prospect of other legacy X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox movies making a comeback in the MCU. Noteworthy is the speculation surrounding Famke Janssen’s reprisal of her role as Jean Grey. The reintroduction of these legacy heroes and their potential interaction with the MCU’s biggest names is a thrilling prospect, signaling a new era of storytelling in the superhero genre.

In reflecting on his return, Grammer not only expresses joy over his reintegration into the MCU but also takes pride in his portrayal of Beast. This revival of his role serves as recognition of his work and the lasting impact of his character on fans worldwide, making Kelsey Grammer’s Beast a memorable part of the X-Men legacy.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

