Kelly's Record Store: A Melody from Vancouver's Past

A melodic echo of the past, Kelly's, Vancouver's iconic music store, brings to mind a symphony of memories for music enthusiasts in the city. From its inception as a piano store in 1926 to its eventual transformation into the premier record store of the 1940s and 1950s, Kelly's has been an integral part of Vancouver's music history. But the allure of Kelly's was not confined to its extensive record collection alone. The store was also renowned for its whimsical advertising campaigns, a vibrant collage of artful illustrations, and sly humor that graced the pages of the Vancouver Daily Province magazine from February 5, 1949, to May 19, 1951.

Kelly's: More Than Just a Music Store

Founded by Joseph William Kelly, a man steeped in the piano business since 1902, Kelly's was more than just a store—it was a cultural landmark. Despite Joseph's passing in 1936, his sons carried his legacy forward, steering the business into an era of expansion and diversification. Appliances joined the product line, and by 1965, several Kelly's outlets had sprung up across British Columbia, each a testament to the enduring appeal of this musical institution.

The Rise and Fall of an Icon

However, in the relentless march of time and change, even the mightiest can falter. Overextending itself, Kelly's began to grapple with financial difficulties. The number of stores dwindled, and in 1985, a bankruptcy filing signaled the end of the once-thriving business. Yet, a fragment of the company, christened Kelly's Electronics, continued to flicker until 1992, marking the final note in the symphony of Kelly's illustrious journey.

A Legacy Etched in Vinyl

Today, Kelly's stands as a poignant reminder of a bygone era, its history deeply entwined with the evolution of Vancouver's music scene. Its innovative advertising campaigns, a quirky mix of art and humor, echo the store's unique character, setting it apart in a sea of small newspaper ads. From artful references to cultural figures to subtle nods to contemporary art, these campaigns were a testament to Kelly's penchant for creativity and wit, making it a beloved fixture in Vancouver's music retail history.