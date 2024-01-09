Kelly Rowland Steals the Spotlight at Husband Tim Weatherspoon’s 50th Birthday Bash

At the heart of the star-studded event marking the 50th birthday of Tim Weatherspoon, was the stunning figure of his wife, Kelly Rowland. The 41-year-old singer, known for her time with Destiny’s Child, turned heads in a fitted black cutout dress that accentuated her figure. The dress, a striking piece with a front cutout that wrapped around her neck and partially covered her arms, flowed down to her ankles. Complementing this eye-catching ensemble were gold bracelets and rings, with her makeup featuring mascara, shimmering eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lip color. Weatherspoon, not to be outdone, was dapper in black slacks, a matching blazer, a white dress shirt, and black shoes.

Star-Studded Birthday Celebration

The birthday celebration, orchestrated by Lenny Santiago, Executive Vice President A&R of Roc Nation, Carver Green, and Rowland herself, boasted a guest list that sparkled with celebrity status. Among those present were Destiny’s Child bandmates Beyonce and Michelle Williams, who joined Rowland in serenading Weatherspoon with ‘Happy Birthday’. The couple’s sons, Titan and Noah, also played a part in the festivities, assisting their father in blowing out his birthday candles.

Glittering Guest List

Further elevating the event’s glamour quotient were attendees like Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Jay Z, and Rich Paul. Outside the West Hollywood venue, Rowland was seen sporting a shimmering gold purse and a black fuzzy coat, interacting with guests and paparazzi. This celebration came on the heels of a busy period for Rowland, who had been spotted at the premieres of ‘The Book Of Clarence’ and ‘Wonka’ in the weeks preceding the party.

A Night to Remember

From Rowland’s fashion statement to the gathering of starry guests and the heartfelt birthday wishes, Tim Weatherspoon’s 50th birthday bash was undoubtedly a night to remember. The event not only celebrated Weatherspoon’s milestone but also served as a testament to the enduring bond among the Destiny’s Child members, further emphasized by their joint rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.