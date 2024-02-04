Kelly Ripa Teases Season 2 of Podcast; Shares Personal Life Updates

Renowned television personality, Kelly Ripa, has hinted at possible retirement from her long-standing television career whilst simultaneously engaging in other creative ventures. One such venture is her podcast, 'Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa', which has swiftly gained traction since its inception in March 2023.
A Successful Podcast Venture
The podcast, having concluded its first season with 47 episodes, garnered high praise from listeners, earning a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Apple. While the New Year has seen the airing of reruns, Kelly recently broke the silence by announcing the imminent arrival of Season 2. The first guest for this new season is none other than acclaimed actress Leslie Bibb, partner to Sam Rockwell, who is set to appear in the upcoming season of the TV series 'White Lotus'.
Behind the Scenes: A Humorous Insight
During a host chat segment, Kelly shared a humorous insight from her interview with Bibb. In a light-hearted moment, Bibb revealed that she finds Rockwell's 'tush' to be the sexiest attribute of her partner. Kelly also took to Instagram to tease the upcoming season of her podcast, setting the stage for an exciting series of episodes.
Personal Life Updates: Campobasso Football Club
In other news, Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a photo of their daughter, Lola, at the Campobasso Football Club in Italy. Interestingly, Kelly and Mark are part-owners of the club, a venture they embarked on in September 2022. Lola, who was last publicly seen during a Christmas segment on their show, seems to be enjoying her time in Italy.