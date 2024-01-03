en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Ripa Photo Mistakenly Featured on Taylor Swift Merchandise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Kelly Ripa Photo Mistakenly Featured on Taylor Swift Merchandise

Renowned television host Kelly Ripa found herself in an amusing mishap when her image was mistakenly printed on a pair of unofficial Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ pajamas. The incident was showcased during an episode of ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ aired on December 23, 2023, where Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a viral video involving the said pajamas.

A Humorous Mix-Up

The video featured a person presenting their sister with the Taylor Swift-themed pajamas purchased from Amazon. The clothing item, emblazoned with photos of Swift from different eras of her music career, had one glaring error. In the section representing Swift’s ‘Red’ era, the image was not of the Grammy-winning artist, but of Kelly Ripa. The presenter in the video referred to Ripa as a ‘random lady,’ unknowingly adding a humorous twist to the incident.

Clarifying the Confusion

Kelly Ripa, amused by the mix-up, clarified that the image was from a past photoshoot she had done for an American Airlines in-flight magazine. This was during her time on the sitcom ‘Hope and Faith.’ While Ripa was known for her role in the sitcom, and more popularly as a talk show host, her appearance on the pajamas was an unexpected surprise.

Fan Reactions and Rising Interest

Fans reacted to the incident with surprise and humor, with some expressing disbelief that people might not recognize the famous talk show host. Despite the initial confusion, the incident seemed to ignite interest in the merchandise. Fans began joking about rushing to Amazon to purchase a pair of the ‘random lady’ pajamas, turning the mix-up into a humorous highlight of the ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ episode.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

