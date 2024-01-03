en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson’s Magical Onstage Moments in 2023: From Duets with Kids to Officiating Weddings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Kelly Clarkson’s Magical Onstage Moments in 2023: From Duets with Kids to Officiating Weddings

Renowned singer and talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, recently shared a heartwarming episode from her 2023 Las Vegas residency. A magical moment that saw her children, 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington Alexander, join her onstage. Both children, who Clarkson shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, exhibited their inherited talents as River accompanied her mother in a duet while Remington delighted the audience with his dance moves. Clarkson likened the awe in her children’s eyes to watching a superhero – a moment she will cherish forever.

The Illustrious Career of Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson’s rise to fame began after winning the first season of ‘American Idol’ in 2002. Since then, she has amassed an impressive discography of 10 studio albums, and has been recognized with three Grammy awards. Her latest album, ‘Chemistry,’ is a poignant reflection on the end of her nearly seven-year marriage. This soul-stirring work is currently in the running for the best pop vocal album.

Her accomplishments extend beyond music, she is also a successful talk show host. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has garnered six Daytime Emmy Awards as it entered its fifth season in New York City. Despite grappling with the challenges of divorce and depression, Clarkson finds solace in music, using it as an outlet for her emotions.

A New Chapter for Clarkson

As Clarkson adjusts to life as a single mother in New York, she welcomes new beginnings and the surprises life brings. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ continues to air weekdays, bringing joy to audiences across the country.

Clarkson’s Involvement in a Unique New Year’s Eve Celebration

During her Las Vegas New Year’s Eve performance, Kelly Clarkson facilitated a quick wedding ceremony for two men who had been together for 14 years. In a beautiful and unexpected twist to the show, Clarkson played both witness and officiant, leading the couple in their vows. The venue, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, formerly known as Aladdin, witnessed its first wedding of this kind, adding a new layer to Las Vegas’ reputation for swift, memorable weddings.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

John Boyega's Unique Bond with Star Wars Prop: A Glimpse into the Actor's Passion

By BNN Correspondents

Xbox Game Pass Ushers in 2024 with Exciting Additions to its Gaming Lineup

By Salman Khan

'Bad Girls': 25 Years of Trailblazing Representation on Television

By BNN Correspondents

Stray Kids’ Styling Controversy: Fans Demand Change, Send Protest Trucks to JYP Entertainment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Speculation with Cop Look in Ad Shoot ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Speculation with Cop Look in Ad Shoot ...
heart comment 0
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan’s Performance, Couple’s Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines

By Salman Khan

Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
Don Omar Celebrates 25-year Career with Grand ‘Back to Reggaeton’ Tour

By BNN Correspondents

Don Omar Celebrates 25-year Career with Grand 'Back to Reggaeton' Tour
Puja Banerjee Set to Dazzle as Miss Elina in ‘Cabaret’

By Rafia Tasleem

Puja Banerjee Set to Dazzle as Miss Elina in 'Cabaret'
Dan Walker Announces New Role as Breakfast Show Presenter for Classic FM

By BNN Correspondents

Dan Walker Announces New Role as Breakfast Show Presenter for Classic FM
Latest Headlines
World News
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
25 seconds
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
37 seconds
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
59 seconds
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
2 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
3 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
4 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
4 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
34 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app