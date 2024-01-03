Kelly Clarkson’s Magical Onstage Moments in 2023: From Duets with Kids to Officiating Weddings

Renowned singer and talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, recently shared a heartwarming episode from her 2023 Las Vegas residency. A magical moment that saw her children, 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington Alexander, join her onstage. Both children, who Clarkson shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, exhibited their inherited talents as River accompanied her mother in a duet while Remington delighted the audience with his dance moves. Clarkson likened the awe in her children’s eyes to watching a superhero – a moment she will cherish forever.

The Illustrious Career of Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson’s rise to fame began after winning the first season of ‘American Idol’ in 2002. Since then, she has amassed an impressive discography of 10 studio albums, and has been recognized with three Grammy awards. Her latest album, ‘Chemistry,’ is a poignant reflection on the end of her nearly seven-year marriage. This soul-stirring work is currently in the running for the best pop vocal album.

Her accomplishments extend beyond music, she is also a successful talk show host. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has garnered six Daytime Emmy Awards as it entered its fifth season in New York City. Despite grappling with the challenges of divorce and depression, Clarkson finds solace in music, using it as an outlet for her emotions.

A New Chapter for Clarkson

As Clarkson adjusts to life as a single mother in New York, she welcomes new beginnings and the surprises life brings. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ continues to air weekdays, bringing joy to audiences across the country.

Clarkson’s Involvement in a Unique New Year’s Eve Celebration

During her Las Vegas New Year’s Eve performance, Kelly Clarkson facilitated a quick wedding ceremony for two men who had been together for 14 years. In a beautiful and unexpected twist to the show, Clarkson played both witness and officiant, leading the couple in their vows. The venue, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, formerly known as Aladdin, witnessed its first wedding of this kind, adding a new layer to Las Vegas’ reputation for swift, memorable weddings.