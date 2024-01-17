Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans with 'Chains' Cover and Shares Parenting Approach

On the American daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host and pop sensation, Kelly Clarkson, surprised her audience with an unexpected rendition of Tina Arena's Australian pop hit, 'Chains', during her famous 'Kellyoke' segment. The segment, known for featuring Clarkson's interpretations of popular songs, has been a platform for some viral performances. The episode aired on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Clarkson's Rendition Sparks Mixed Reactions

'Chains', despite being a major success in Australia, did not garner substantial international acclaim, only briefly making its way into the US Top 40. Clarkson's cover, however, found a warm reception on Twitter, where fans lauded her vocal prowess. Nonetheless, the choice of song was met with some disapproval from Tina Arena's fans.

Clarkson's Parenting Approach in Spotlight

Beyond her musical performance, Clarkson also shared her perspective on parenting in a recent interview with People magazine. She revealed a strict 'no social media' rule for her children until they reach the age of 18, highlighting the challenges that social media presents, especially for children of public figures.

Navigating Co-parenting After Divorce

Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who are parents to two children, have distinct households and parenting styles. Clarkson, aged 41, and Blackstock, aged 47, finalized their divorce in March 2022, concluding almost seven years of marriage. The pop star acknowledges the complexities of co-parenting post-divorce, a reality that many families contend with.