Kelly Clarkson Stirs Reactions with 'Chains' Cover, Shares Parenting Approach

In a fresh episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on January 16, 2024, renowned singer and host Kelly Clarkson took the audience by surprise with her rendition of Tina Arena's 'Chains' during the show's much-loved Kellyoke segment. The segment, known for featuring covers of popular songs, has become a favorite among the show's faithful audience.

Reactions to Clarkson's Cover

While 'Chains' enjoyed significant success in Australia, it did not garner the same level of recognition on the global stage. Clarkson's cover, however, has sparked a fresh wave of attention towards the song, eliciting a spectrum of responses from fans across various social media platforms. On Twitter, many lauded Clarkson for her powerful vocal performance, adding a new dimension to the well-loved song. Some fans, though, expressed their displeasure, notably those of Tina Arena, who felt the choice of song could have been different.

Clarkson's Parenting Approach

Apart from her musical prowess, Clarkson has been making headlines for her distinctive parenting approach. In a recent interview with People, she shed light on her strict policy against social media for her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, until they reach the age of 18. She cited the challenges and potential harm that social media can pose, especially for children of public figures.

Co-parenting Challenges

Clarkson, who was previously married to Brandon Blackstock, emphasized the challenges of maintaining consistent discipline and rules across different households post-divorce. Despite their divorce in March 2022, both Clarkson and Blackstock adhere to the no social media rule for their children, underlining their commitment to providing a protected upbringing for their children.