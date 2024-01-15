Kelly Clarkson Honors MLK with U2's 'Pride' on Her Show

On a recent airing of The Kelly Clarkson Show, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the celebrated singer and host Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to the civil rights leader with a heartfelt rendition of U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love)." The song, penned by U2's iconic frontman Bono, was originally conceived as a critique of Ronald Reagan's military policies but eventually transformed into a powerful homage to Martin Luther King Jr. and his seminal role in the civil rights movement.

A Song Evolved into a Tribute

Bono's poignant lyrics draw from the wellspring of King's legacy, referencing his tragic assassination and his unforgettable "I Have a Dream" speech. Notably, a factual error in the lyrics – wrongly stating the time of MLK's assassination as 'early morning' instead of the evening – has been acknowledged by Bono. The lead singer has since made amends during live performances, correcting it to 'early evening'. In Clarkson's performance, she too sang 'early evening', ensuring the historical accuracy of her tribute.

MLK Day and U2's 'Pride'

"Pride (In the Name of Love)" hit the public sphere in 1984, following Reagan's official recognition of MLK Day as a federal holiday. Bono has often spoken of King's enduring legacy, lauding his tireless commitment to peace, community, joy, and justice. He has gone as far as to refer to King as a father figure of the American dream.

Clarkson's U2 Tradition

Clarkson's stirring cover of the U2 classic continues her tradition of performing U2 songs on her show. She has previously graced her audience with performances of "Beautiful Day" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" – the latter being performed during the Black Lives Matter protests, echoing the ongoing struggle for racial justice that King championed.