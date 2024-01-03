Keller Cox & Cleto Cordero Collaborate for New Song ‘Damn Good Friends’

Renowned singer-songwriter Keller Cox, recognized for his poignant heartbreak anthem, “Sticks and Stones,” is set to amplify the music scene with his new song, “Damn Good Friends.” The song, a collaboration with Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry, is poised to hit the airwaves this Friday.

A Nod to Texas Country

Announcing the news via Instagram, Cox expressed his fervor and unwrapped his deep-seated admiration for Texas Country music. His love for the genre was ignited by Flatland Cavalry’s enchanting “Traveler’s Song.” The collaboration marks a distinctive blend of Cox’s evocative lyrics and Cordero’s compelling voice, brewing a refreshing auditory experience for fans.

An Enduring Tradition of Mentorship

More than just a musical alliance, the collaboration between Cox and Cordero is a testament to the enduring tradition of mentorship and support that thrives within the Texas music scene. Recalling past instances of such collaborations, Cox pointed to how Cordero and Flatland Cavalry had received support from William Clark Green. Green, in his turn, had previously featured Josh Abbott in a song, illustrating a generational passing of the torch among Texas singer-songwriters.

Building Anticipation for the Release

As the release date nears, fans are encouraged to delve into Cox’s previous work, such as “Sticks and Stones,” to whet their musical appetite. The forthcoming collaboration is sure to add a new layer of depth to Cox’s discography and further cement his standing in the Texas Country music scene.