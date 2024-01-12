en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kelela’s ‘Raven’: A Commanding Ode to Queer Black Womanhood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Kelela’s ‘Raven’: A Commanding Ode to Queer Black Womanhood

In a potent blend of dance music and ambient soundscapes, Kelela returns to the music scene with her second album, ‘Raven.’ This eagerly anticipated masterpiece emerges as a testament to the artist’s evolution since her acclaimed debut, ‘Take Me Apart.’

Exploration of Queer Black Womanhood

Kelela anchors her new work in the exploration of queer Black womanhood, masterfully blending heated dance tracks with serene interludes. Despite grappling with writer’s block and a need for privacy, the events of 2020, including the global pandemic and the Black Lives Matter uprisings, galvanized her creative process.

Influential Black Thinkers and Artists

She engaged deeply with the work of influential Black thinkers and artists. This reflective period spurred both personal and professional transformations, aligning her work with the empowerment of Black women and marginalized communities. ‘Raven’ is not just a personal journey but also a musical one.

From Drum’n’bass to Garage: A Musical Journey

Featuring collaborations with a host of electronic producers, the album is infused with diverse rhythms, from drum’n’bass to garage and Baltimore club music. Structured like a continuous mix, ‘Raven’ reminds listeners of a night out in an intimate club, where the music oscillates between moments of intimacy and high-energy dance beats.

Notable tracks like ‘Contact’ showcase Kelela’s ethereal melodies against a backdrop of jungle beats. ‘On the Run’ and ‘Missed Call’ deliver compelling dancehall and ’90s club vibes, respectively. With ‘Raven,’ Kelela has undeniably crafted a sensual and reflective ode to Black femmes working in the dance space, featuring rich vocals, an ethereal soundscape, and innovative dance music.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Model/Actriz Releases Debut Album 'Dogsbody': A Provocative Exploration of Sexuality
New York’s own, Model/Actriz, has made a significant entry into the noise-rock scene with their debut album ‘Dogsbody.’ A band known for their electrifying live performances since their formation in 2016, their first long-player has been met with a resounding yes from critics and audiences alike. Sexuality and Music Model/Actriz’s music is not just about
Model/Actriz Releases Debut Album 'Dogsbody': A Provocative Exploration of Sexuality
High on Life: Redefining Gaming with Innovative Animation Technology
6 mins ago
High on Life: Redefining Gaming with Innovative Animation Technology
Luxembourg Song Contest Reveals Finalists Ahead of Eurovision 2024
10 mins ago
Luxembourg Song Contest Reveals Finalists Ahead of Eurovision 2024
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Unveiling Download Sizes and Reviving Hope for Ubisoft
3 mins ago
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Unveiling Download Sizes and Reviving Hope for Ubisoft
Rebel Wolves and Tomaszkiewicz Join Forces for a New Dark Fantasy RPG
6 mins ago
Rebel Wolves and Tomaszkiewicz Join Forces for a New Dark Fantasy RPG
Jake Johnson's Unique Directorial Debut 'Self Reliance' Premieres on Hulu
6 mins ago
Jake Johnson's Unique Directorial Debut 'Self Reliance' Premieres on Hulu
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
4 seconds
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
40 seconds
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
57 seconds
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
2 mins
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
2 mins
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
3 mins
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
3 mins
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
4 mins
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
4 mins
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
14 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
39 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app