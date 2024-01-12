Kelela’s ‘Raven’: A Commanding Ode to Queer Black Womanhood

In a potent blend of dance music and ambient soundscapes, Kelela returns to the music scene with her second album, ‘Raven.’ This eagerly anticipated masterpiece emerges as a testament to the artist’s evolution since her acclaimed debut, ‘Take Me Apart.’

Exploration of Queer Black Womanhood

Kelela anchors her new work in the exploration of queer Black womanhood, masterfully blending heated dance tracks with serene interludes. Despite grappling with writer’s block and a need for privacy, the events of 2020, including the global pandemic and the Black Lives Matter uprisings, galvanized her creative process.

Influential Black Thinkers and Artists

She engaged deeply with the work of influential Black thinkers and artists. This reflective period spurred both personal and professional transformations, aligning her work with the empowerment of Black women and marginalized communities. ‘Raven’ is not just a personal journey but also a musical one.

From Drum’n’bass to Garage: A Musical Journey

Featuring collaborations with a host of electronic producers, the album is infused with diverse rhythms, from drum’n’bass to garage and Baltimore club music. Structured like a continuous mix, ‘Raven’ reminds listeners of a night out in an intimate club, where the music oscillates between moments of intimacy and high-energy dance beats.

Notable tracks like ‘Contact’ showcase Kelela’s ethereal melodies against a backdrop of jungle beats. ‘On the Run’ and ‘Missed Call’ deliver compelling dancehall and ’90s club vibes, respectively. With ‘Raven,’ Kelela has undeniably crafted a sensual and reflective ode to Black femmes working in the dance space, featuring rich vocals, an ethereal soundscape, and innovative dance music.