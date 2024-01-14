en English
Arts & Entertainment

Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: ‘Always With Him’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: ‘Always With Him’

Keith Duffy, a part of the globally celebrated Irish boy band Boyzone, crafted a heartfelt tribute to his departed bandmate, Stephen Gately, affirming that Gately’s presence is ‘always with him’. This emotional expression illustrates the deep-seated bond between the band members and the lasting impact Gately’s life had on them.

The Unforeseen Loss

Stephen Gately’s untimely demise in 2009, at the tender age of 33, sent waves of grief through the band and its fans worldwide. The cause of his passing was a previously unknown heart condition that provoked a pulmonary edema. This devastating loss created a void in Boyzone, leaving them, their fans, and the music world in mourning.

Through his tribute, Keith Duffy underscores the enduring connection between the band members. It is a testament to the deep friendships made, the shared experiences, and the inextricable bonds formed during their journey as a band. His poignant words serve as a reminder that although Gately is physically absent, his spirit continues to resonate with the band members.

Remembering Stephen Gately

Stephen Gately’s legacy continues to live on through his music. His fans, both old and new, find comfort and joy in his melodies, keeping his memory alive. Keith Duffy’s touching tribute not only highlights the enduring nature of their friendship but also rekindles fond memories of Gately for fans worldwide.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

