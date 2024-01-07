en English
Arts & Entertainment

Keiko Necesario: A Year of Triumph and New Beginnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
With the strumming of an acoustic guitar and the poise of a seasoned performer, Filipina singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario held the audience spellbound at the One Stop Record Fair on December 17, 2023. Known for her heartfelt folk music, Keiko’s powerful vocals echoed throughout the venue, reflecting the depth and resonance that has made her a beloved figure in the music industry.

Triumph at the 36th Awit Awards

Keiko’s 2023 was marked by a number of significant milestones. Among them was an award for ‘Best Inspirational Recording’ at the 36th Awit Awards for her song ‘Obra.’ This song, a collaboration with OPM artist Quest and produced by UK-based Chasing Fantasia, is an example of the detailed songwriting process that Keiko is recognized for. A process that sometimes takes over a year to complete, reflecting her commitment to creating music that resonates deeply with her listeners.

Independent Once More

Key among the developments in her career was her return to being an independent artist, following the end of her contract with Warner Music Philippines. This transition marked a new phase in her journey, allowing her the freedom to explore her artistry and create a distinctive sound for her new work.

HARANA: A Community Music Gathering

Keiko’s passion for music extends beyond her own creations. In 2023, she also organized ‘HARANA,’ a community music gathering designed to foster connections among attendees through music and conversation. This initiative further illustrates her commitment to the power of music as a tool for unity and shared experience.

Looking ahead, Keiko is excited to release more music, including a new album with 15 tracks that she has been recording since the previous year. With her return to independence and her continued dedication to her craft, the music world eagerly awaits what Keiko Necesario will bring next.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
